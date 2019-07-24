The Benefits and Side Effects of CBD

CBD Oil is not a new term nowadays. If I have to explain it in short term, then I would say that it is made from that part of cannabis which carries medicinal properties to treat several medical conditions. In our past posts about cannabis, we have told you about cannabis having two substances named THC and CBD. THC is responsible for the feeling that we have when we smoke pot – “high”. CBD has many medicinal properties. Seeing these benefits of cannabis, several countries have legalized marijuana in their states. In Canada, there is an online dispensary Canada and from such distribution, channel people can buy weed online.

So, CBD is the main ingredient that we are going to talk in this article. CBD is extracted from cannabis and it is made into an oil that is known as CBD oil. Some people even use it with purple kush strain and some use it by pouring it in coffee or other beverages. Here are some benefits of CBD Oil.

1. CBD can potentially benefit schizophrenia, unlike its cousin THC.

CBD is beneficial for preventing psychosis and very significant in reducing symptoms in schizophrenia, whilst the psychoactive THC in cannabis seems to trigger psychotic episodes especially in those with schizophrenia. CBD has the opposite anti-psychotic effect, and more and more studies are pointing to CBD as a natural alternative to antipsychotic drugs but with far fewer side-effects

2. CBD may protect against bacteria.

CBD showed in a recent study that it can kill bacteria inside our body which is often tricky and difficult to treat in hospital conditions.

3. It has an anti-aging effect.

Our skin is mostly made up of cells, and healthy skin relies on our body’s ability to discard dead cells and replace them with new ones. A study in the journal of investigative dermatology found that CBD can help this process and keep the skin looking youthful. It is a powerful antioxidant helping the skin to keep its elasticity than Anavar.

4. It can help you quit smoking

The use of CBD oil is still fairly new, but a study in the US National Library of Medicine found that it can help people quit smoking. Smokers were given an inhaler with the oil and instructed to use it for one week whenever they had the urge to smoke. What they found was those who used the inhalers had a significantly reduced urge to smoke and no longer had a strong craving for nicotine.

5. It increases sleep longevity.

If you suffer from constant anxiety during the nighttime hours or suffer from insomnia or struggle from getting a restful undisturbed sleep, then cannabis oil may be the solution for you. The cannabis oil works by releasing the mind and body and generating a lower energy level. It will be easier for you to get your heart rate down and clear your mind to allow a long, restful sleep.

6. It can relieve nausea.

Since the ancient times, marijuana has been used to suppress vomiting and nausea. Researchers revealed that among the more than 80 CBD compounds found in marijuana, the intoxicant THC and the morning toxin CBD helps to get rid of nausea and vomiting in animal studies.

7. CBD can be used for pets.

There are a plethora of benefits for pets but specifically for cats and dogs that are all similar to medical marijuana. There is strong research to suggest that it can help stop seizures in animals. Most people utilize CBD oil for dogs to help with anxiety problems and pain relief.

Is CBD oil safe? CBD oil is generally safe and even chronic use at high doses is shown to be well tolerated by humans. However, you may experience some mild side effects including tiredness, diarrhea, dry mouth, low blood pressure, lightheadedness, nausea, although this may be due to the carrier oil used and changes in appetite and weight. Be sure to consult with your physician or medical expert about the use of CBD oil along with any prescription medications.

