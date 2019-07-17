Get The Most of Thin Hair With These Short Hairstyles

If you have thin hair and have been debating whether to chop it off or not, we are are here to solve your dilemma. First of all, it’s important to choose a cut and style that doesn’t take away from the thickness and density of your hair. Short cuts, especially blunt ones, give an illusion of thicker hair. You should avoid layering as any over-layering can make your fine hair look even thinner. If you are not sure which haircut and style is right for you, you could try on wigs or download an app that allows you to test different styles. Need more inspiration? Flip through this article to discover our favorite hairstyles that make the most of thin hair.

Photo By @rachelrenaepaz/Instagram

If you have curly hair, this cute pixie cut will keep the bad hair days away. You won’t need to struggle with countless products to make your curls cooperate anymore. The short cut will keep them under control and bouncier than ever.