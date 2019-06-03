Cisco Certifications: Overview of All Levels in One Guide by PrepAway

Nowadays, IT has integrated itself into everyone’s life. It has almost become a necessity. Today, many people want to delve into this field. However, with the bloom of the realm itself and the rise in the competition to get a job in the sphere, it has become increasingly difficult to secure a job in the industry. To make yourself stand out from the crowd, you need not only to succeed in the interview but also demonstrate your credentials. It is easy to secure an IT degree, and almost everyone applying for any IT position have it. One of the main things that will make your CV stand out from others will be your certifications.

It may seem easy to sit for an exam and get a credential, but it is not as simple to score a high percentage and get the certificate. This is where PrepAway comes into play. It is a website that allows any candidate to prepare for their Cisco tests easily. When studying for the exam, the entire process can seem overwhelming and difficult to grasp. PrepAway offers many different packages depending on a certification you want. Hence, the process can be without any difficulties. This online platform offers practice tests, training courses, exam dumps, and many other ways to learn and be better prepared to take any Cisco exam.

Cisco certification pathway

Cisco offers 5 levels of credentials. These are entry, associate, professional, expert, and architect levels. Some of the most popular certificatesfrom Cisco include CCNA Routing and Switching, CCNA Security, CCNP Data Center, and CCIE Security.

If you are looking to get a certification and you have just begun, CCENT and CCT both act as a baseline. These certificates will help the individuals build up their resume and work as a starting point towards their career as network professionals.

If you are a little familiar with networking and have some background knowledge, then an associate-level certification is the best option to advance the basic skills you possess and learn something new. In some cases, you can also begin directly from an associate level, e.g. if you are looking to do CCNA for network installation, operations, or troubleshooting. You can also use the associate-level certificate if you are considering CCDA for network design since these credentials do not require any previous skills, they act as a foundation on which you can advance your career. The associate-level certifications include CCNA Data Center, CCNA Cloud, CCNA Cyber Ops, CCNA Collaboration, CCNA Industrial, CCNA Security, CCNA Service Provider, CCNA Wireless, and CCNA Routing and Switching.

A professional-level certification is the next step with some prerequisites. Any person will not be able to start any of the certificates from this level. The professional credentials show more expertise and skills that are needed to handle the problems. Every level of certification path covers important techniques to meet the needs of varying job roles. The professional-level certifications include CCDP, CCNP Cloud, CCNP Security, CCNP Collaboration, CCNP Routing and Switching, CCNP Service Provider, CCNP Data Center, and CCNP Wireless.

To opt for an expert certification means that you are a highly trained individual who has utmost knowledge in a specific field. An expert certified person is recognized, and these credentials are known as the most prestigious networking certifications in the industry. If you possess an expert-level certificate in any of the fields from Cisco, it guarantees any employer that you will be able to detect and solve any problem that may arise with the company’s network. You will have skills, which will allow you to be much ahead of the competition and make your resume more prominent. You may alsoget a pay raise at work. The expert-level certifications include CCDE, CCIE Data Center, CCIE Collaboration, CCIE Security, CCIE Routing and Switching, CCIE Service Provider, and CCIE Wireless.

An architect certification (CCAr) is the highest level of accreditation one can achieve. It is perhaps the most difficult to get a hold of. It recognizes your expertise and assures companies that you can support complex networks on a global scale. It also tells them that you can take business strategies and translate them into technical strategy, which will benefit the organization.

Exam preparation products

PrepAway offers different types of products that you can use to increase your knowledge. It comes withtraining courses, study guides, audio exams, etc.

Training courses are video tutorials explaining the exam material in a detailed and thorough manner. This is done by the highly trained professionals who have many years of IT experience. They are some of the best known in their respective fields. These videos allow the students to learn new information on the topic, which they can later recall when practicing. They might even receive tips and tricks that the professionals recommend to pass the exam.

Study guides consist of PDF files with all the necessary theoretical information related to the exam. This is mostly in relation with the course material and gives very vast knowledge regarding each topic. It contains the information that is most likely to be questioned in the actual test.

Audio exams include useful information for your preparation. It is a different and fun way of learning. It gets the student out of the books, and they can even study for the test while doing other things. Audio exams are also especially helpful for those who have a short attention span and cannot spend long hours engrossed in the material.

Conclusion

Thus, if you are hoping to get ahead in your career or build up your resume to get a better job, a Cisco certification is the best way to go. These credentials are globally recognized and boost up your pay and professional level. To make your preparation process simpler, don’t forget to visit the PrepAway website.