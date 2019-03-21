Sunglasses-for-the-Chic-Over-50s

Have you fallen into a way of thinking that maybe you are getting too old for sunglasses? Those pairs of sunnies you bought twenty years ago no longer really suit you, so maybe you should just leave them in the drawer? You might just be right, or at least partially right.

Sunglasses you bought years ago may no longer suit you. As we age, our faces change. They get fatter, they get thinner, they sink a bit here, they plump up a bit there, but none of this means that you should give up wearing sunglasses, it just means that you have a wonderful opportunity to buy some new ones. As for not wearing sunglasses at all because you think that they are for younger people, well sorry but you are wrong. Sunglasses look great on older women, and older skin and eyes are in just as much need of the protection that sunglasses provide as younger skin and eyes are. UV rays can be incredibly dangerous, as they can cause macular degeneration, the leading cause of vision loss. 100% UV protection sunglasses will also give you protection against the development of cataracts. Of course, a new pair of sunnies will make you look and feel great too.

When deciding on a new pair of sunglasses, you need to consider your face shape, your hair and your personality. Remember, sunglasses are required for all seasons, not just for those summertime trips to the beach, in fact, if anything they can be even more important in the winter months when that low sun shines directly into your eyes. So, clearly, you need to be thinking about more than one pair. If you are unsure about what style to choose, why not try out a pair of, very much in vogue, Cat Eye sunnies. This classic Hollywood style, as worn by the likes of Audrey Hepburn, Marilyn Monroe, Elizabeth Taylor and Grace Kelly has been given a contemporary twist by a range of designers, here are three beauties for your consideration.

Tom Ford Reveka Tortoiseshell Cat Eye Sunglasses

These delicious, acetate cat eyes, with gold tone metal arms, graduated brown lenses and a signature T insert at the temples will give you 100% UV protection and a whole lot of youthful sass besides.

Ray Ban Jackie Ohh

This is still a cat eye but with softened up-swept lines, which flatter all face shapes. These have thick statement frames, are durable, comfortable and guaranteed to turn heads, available in black or tortoiseshell. If your hair is grey, go for black frames, which are universally flattering. There is a range of lens colour options, a polarized option and if you need corrective lenses for your eyes, they’re also available.

Tiffany & Co TF4119s

Instantly recognizable, these glamorous cat eyes feature a cut-out crystal style pattern on the arms, alongside the Tiffany & Co signature and are lightweight, strong and durable. They are available in a range of frame colours and with graduated or mirrored lenses.

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE:

How to Choose Sunglasses for Your Face Shape