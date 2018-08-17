“Cold Brew Hair” is The Coffee-Inspired Color Trending For Fall

Attention beautiful brunettes, there is a new hair trend in town that offers a smooth transition from summer to fall. If you got highlights for the sunny season, now is time to order a shot of cold brew… for your hair! This warm, coffee-inspired hair trend is just perfect for fall. If you are not into dramatic changes and intend to keep your brunette mane, stay tuned to discover more about the latest wearable trend in the hair department.

It all started when NYC-based hair colorist Kimberly Bonondona posted a photo of client rocking a rich brown shade on her Instagram account. Fans were quick to notice that this isn’s just any shade of brown but deserves a special name. And that is how cold brew hair went viral. The cold brew hair was born earlier this summer when colorist Stephanie Brown created a cold brew look that was featured in Elite Daily. Months later, cold brew hair is the hottest fall trend for brunettes.

The hints of rich, warm shades such as mahogany really reminiscent of a cup of cold brew, especially when applied on darker brown hair colors. In the upcoming fall, you are more than welcome to walk into a salon with a tall cup of iced coffee and ask your hairstylist for a matching dye job.

The cold brew hair trend is perfect for all ladies with dark brown and medium brown hair color. Think of it as fall highlights. Instead of classic highlighting hair colors such as caramel and blonde, the cold brew hair includes very warm almost red-brown tones. Brunettes who want to test-drive how being a redhead feels like could do so with this trend without too much commitment. These highlights will add warmth and freshness to your mane. On the other hand, if you are not into warm, especially red tones you might want to skip this trend. The cold brew, opposite of its name, is a synonym of warmth.

The best thing about the cold brew hair color is that is as low-maintenance as your go-to balayage. You don’t have to worry about seeing your hairstylist too often as the transition between the shades is soft which allows your hair to grow out without looking messy and “expired.” Whether you have a tight schedule or prefer to play it safe, a shot of cold brew for your hair will do the job. These warm tones will add dimension to your mane and make it very Instagrammable.