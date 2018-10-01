How to Give Yourself a Glamorous Everyday Makeup Look

Yuna Min Shows You How to Give Yourself an Everyday Makeup Look that will Make You Look Fabulous.

We’ve all had those days where we want to look both glamorous and very natural. Yuna Min is a makeup artist from Los Angeles who is a pro at this look. She’s here to show you how to get that gorgeous, everyday look on model Sabrina Gomez.

Step 1

First, spritz a moisture spray onto your clean face.

Step 2

Next, add moisture cream to the face and blend it.

Step 3

Prime your face with an oil primer.

Step 4

Apply foundation to the face and neck. In this video, Yuna used Etude House Play 101 Stick in color #4-Sand. Then blend the foundation.

Step 5

Apply the concealer from Missha in the color “Light Beige.”

Step 6

Apply Powder. For this video, Yuna used the Peach Cotton Multi Finish Powder from Skinfood. (Skinfood is a great beauty brand that is natural and soft on your skin. You should definitely check them out.)

Step 7

Contour your face by shading certain areas with a bronze tone. For this, Yuna used Physician’s Formula Bronze Boost Contour. She shaded directly under Sabrina’s cheekbones, her jawline, her temples, the sides of her nose, and under her lips.

Step 8

Apply Blush. Yuna used Missha cotton blush in the color “Lavender Perfume.”

Step 9

Highlight the nose, cheeks, forehead, and brow bones. Yuna used SAEM Saemmul Luminous Highlighter in the color “Gold Beige.”

Step 10

Brush the eyebrows. Then hairspray them and let them dry.

Step 11

Now, use the same Physician’s Formula Bronze Boose Contour Palette for your contouring to shape the eyes.

Step 12

Use a blush for the eye shadow to give the eyes a nice, brown and pink color. “Call Me Brown” by Saemmul was used to achieve the color in our video.

Step 13

Use the same Saemmul highlighter from before to highlight the eyes. (You can spray them with a fixer to make the color stay even longer.)

Step 14

Curl your lashes.

Step 15

Line your eyes with brown eyeliner. In this video Yuna used the Napoleon Perdis pencil in the color “Brown Sugar.”

Step 16

Use Idol Curl Up Mascara in the color “Deep Brown” and apply a coat to the top and bottom lashes.

Step 17

Add additional blush if necessary.

Step 18

Fill in brows with a brow pencil.

Step 19

Using Urban Decay Vice Lipstick in the color “Insanity”, apply an even coat of lipstick onto the lips.

Step 20

Spray the final look with Kat Von D Lock-It Setting Mist.

And there you have it! A simple yet gorgeous everyday makeup look!

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE:

Brigitte Bardot 50s Makeup Tutorial