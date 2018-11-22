Easy Nail Designs for Lazy Girls

Too lazy for those over-the-top nail designs you see all over Pinterest? No worries, we got your back! Here are insanely cute nail designs that won’t take hours to copy. If you are not into doing your own nails, have your bestie come over and pamper you! Flip through this article to discover the easiest nail designs for lazy girls.

Easy-Nail-Designs-For-Lazy-Girls holographic glitter nails

Photo By @paintboxnails/Instagram

Nail foil is all you need to get your nails done on point. You can use any nail polish as a base. Work the metallic nail foil on all of your nails or pick a few if you don’t feel like going all the way in. Don’t you just love effortless glam?

Written by Ivana Steriova
Ivana Shteriova Karaniku is the content manager and a contributor at fashionisers.com. She is a fashion and makeup obsessive with a huge passion for writing. Although she holds a bachelor's degree in accounting and auditing, her love for all things fashion and beauty won her heart. Now, she is a full-time freelancer.