Easy Nail Designs for Lazy Girls

Too lazy for those over-the-top nail designs you see all over Pinterest? No worries, we got your back! Here are insanely cute nail designs that won’t take hours to copy. If you are not into doing your own nails, have your bestie come over and pamper you! Flip through this article to discover the easiest nail designs for lazy girls.

Nail foil is all you need to get your nails done on point. You can use any nail polish as a base. Work the metallic nail foil on all of your nails or pick a few if you don’t feel like going all the way in. Don’t you just love effortless glam?