The Most Iconic Celebrity Beauty Moments Worth Recreating

In the sea of brown makeup looks and loose waves, there are many celebrity beauty looks that stand out. We gathered the most iconic ones that are definitely worth recreating. Check out these unique celebrity makeup and hair looks that will get all eyes on you wherever you show up.

Rihanna

Rihanna appeared at the 2017 Met Gala dripping in magenta. The singer’s cheeks were covered in blush applied using the draping technique. Although this is a decades-old technique that was used back in the 80s to achieve over-the-top glam, Riri made it trendy again. All of a sudden, we ditched our bronzers and started to contour with our blushes. This whole look is so iconic that we urge you to try it for the upcoming holidays if you haven’t tried it already.