60s Sharon Tate Makeup Tutorial

While she’s trending thanks to Quentin Tarantino’s new movie, we would like to take a moment to celebrate the beautiful Sharon Tate. The “Valley of the Dolls” star was tragically murdered in 1969, leaving her young in our minds for all time. Known to be one of the kindest actresses of her time, her story has been re-told countless times. In fact, Margot Robbie is set to play her in the upcoming Tarantino film. So, with this video, let’s try to re-create her iconic look on model Marketa Janska. See below for the steps and products used in this tutorial.

Step 1

Apply a light coat of cream foundation on the face and neck. For this video, we used the Cinema Secrets palette from the 400 Series . (Specifically, 403-05 with a bit of 403-12.) Cinema Secrets products are made for on-camera use, so they work perfectly for re-creating famous looks.

Step 2

Next, apply concealer. Sticking with the same texture as the foundation is always a good idea. So, we used the same Cinema Secrets palette. (Color 401-71 was used as the concealer).

Step 3

Set everything extremely well with Makeup Forever Loose Powder #00 .

Step 4

With a powder brush, remove any excess powder.

Step 5

Next, apply the eye shadow. The shade “Beige Highlight” from the LORAC PRO Contour Palette was applied over the entire lid and brow bone.

Step 6

Now, take the Kat Von D Shade + Light Eye Contour Palette to draw a floating eyeliner in the crease with the color “Soles”.

Step 7

With a small, angled brush, go over the center of the floating eyeliner with a black eye shadow to create more depth. In this case, the color “Shax” from the same Kat Von D eye palette was used.

Step 8

With the “Soles” eye shadow color from this palette, draw a soft eyeliner line just above the lash line.

Step 9

Then, with the same color, line the bottom of the eyelid to frame the eyes.

Step 10

Extend the bottom eyeliner to the end of the floating eyeliner.

Step 11

Use the Obsessive Compulsive Pencil in the shade “Anti-Feathered” in the waterline.

Step 12

Apply 2 coats of black mascara to the top and bottom lashes. Legendary Lashes Mascara by Charlotte Tilbury is always our mascara of choice.

Step 13

Apply KATLash “Unique 2” eyelashes. The individual lashes work better in this situation, as they give you more control than strip lashes do to create that wide-eyed look that Sharon Tate had.

Step 14

Apply a light coat of black mascara to combine the KATLash with your natural lashes. This will also accentuate the lashes even more.

Step 15

Brush the eyebrows upward.

Step 16

Create a wild, feathered look by drawing upward strokes with the Brow Wiz by Anastasia Beverly Hills.

Step 17

Apply the blush to the cheeks. For the blush, we used the BECCA palette Blushed with Light in the shade “Wisteria”.

Step 18

Apply highlighter to the top of the cheekbones. We used the Ginny Cosmetics Ivory Tower Palette #506.

Step 19

From the same Kat Von D palette as before, use “Succubus” to highlight the brow bone.

Step 20

Add contour powder if necessary to frame your face.

Step 21

Apply the color “90s Girl” from Glamour Garden liquid lipstick to your lips.

Step 22

For a more stylized look, connect the two top eyeliner lines. You can use the Kat Von D palette from before or an eyeliner pencil.

And, if you’d like, go over the eyeliner to thicken it and intensify the look.

For our version of this look, we put soft, messy waves into our model’s hair. You can use a few tracks of hair extensions if needed. The reason we chose the messy look is because, though Sharon had done-up hair for her photo sets, she seemed to be a free-spirit with effortless hair in her daily life. It was the 60s, after all, and that was the era of bohemian looks.

Now you can own your own Sharon Tate boho 60s look, too! Be sure to tag us in your Sharon Tate looks, fashionistas!

