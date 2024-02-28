Try A Fresh Take On The Pixie Cut In Time For Spring

As the weather warms up, it’s time to refresh your look with a fresh take on the pixie cut. This iconic hairstyle is perfect for those who want to make a bold statement and show off their personality. There are endless ways to make this classic cut your own, from adding fringe to experimenting with different textures. Whether you prefer a sleek and polished look or a more edgy and textured style, a pixie cut is the perfect way to refresh your look in time for spring.

One fresh take on the pixie cut is to add texture and volume to the hair. This can be achieved by adding layers or incorporating texturizing products into your styling routine. The result is a playful and fun look that adds movement and dimension to your hair. Another idea is to play with asymmetry, adding a longer piece on one side of the head for a modern and edgy twist on the classic pixie cut.

For those who prefer a softer look, consider adding fringe to your pixie cut. This can be done with a blunt or textured fringe, depending on your personal style. Adding fringe to a pixie cut can soften the face and create a romantic and playful look that is perfect for spring.

No matter which fresh take on the pixie cut you choose, this versatile and timeless hairstyle is the perfect way to refresh your look and embrace the new season. So go ahead and experiment with different styles, textures, and lengths, and find the perfect pixie cut that works for you.

Photo By @blond.pixie/Instagram

The blonde pixie haircut is also a low maintenance haircut. You won’t have to worry about the hair color and hairstyle too. Just roughly comb your pixie hair and you are done.