Enhance Your Look With These Spring Haircuts

When the seasons change, it’s time to spice up your hairstyle. If you’re a blonde, go with red. Go blonde if you’re a brunette. Trim that length, adorn your fringes with butterfly studs, and embrace your natural texture. Are you ready to bombard your social media fans with pictures of your new look? If so, then check out our favorite spring haircuts for inspiration.

Photo By @bareeminimum/Instagram

The very first spring haircut is short layers. Short layers are best for you if you have wavy hair.