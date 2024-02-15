How To Wear White Eyeliner In Your Spring Makeup Looks

White eyeliner is one of the hottest makeup trends of the moment, and it’s not hard to see why. This bright, crisp shade is the perfect addition to any makeup look, adding a touch of brightness and fun to your eyes. Whether you prefer a subtle hint of white or a bold, statement look, white eyeliner is the perfect way to update your makeup routine and add a touch of playfulness to your style.

One of the best things about white eyeliner is its versatility. This bright shade can be used in a variety of different ways, making it the perfect addition to any makeup bag. Whether you prefer a simple, classic look or a more bold and playful style, white eyeliner is the perfect way to brighten up your eyes and add a touch of fun to your makeup routine. Try using white liner on your waterline for a subtle, yet noticeable pop of brightness, or use it to create a bold, graphic look. The possibilities are endless with white eyeliner, so why not give it a try today?

Photo By @katazee/Instagram

Recreate this soft smoky eyeshadow look with incredible white eyeliner addition. Use your smudge-free eyeliner to recreate this pretty floral eyeliner design.