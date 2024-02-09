The Chicest Undercut Bob Hairstyles To Inspire Your Next Makeover

The bob haircut is undoubtedly not ready to leave the spotlight anytime soon. It all started with many celebrities chopping all of their locks. Busy ladies followed their example, adopting this low-maintenance style to refresh their appearance and simplify their hair routine. Witnessing the bob haircut obsession, most of us couldn’t resist but dive in. Months later the bob is still the trendiest cut of the moment. However, this flattering haircut just got a bold update – meet the undercut bob that is here to add edgy vibes to your look. There are many ways to rock an undercut bob. Need some inspo? Scroll down to see the chicest undercut bob hairstyles you’d want to show to your hairdresser.

Photo By @hrctlvrs/Instagram

Want to achieve the sharpest bob ever? A nape undercut can give you the straightest, slickest bob hairstyle you can ask for.