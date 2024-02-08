Today, there are numerous dress styles on the market. Unfortunately, not all designs will look good on you. For this reason, experts recommend identifying your body type to find the most flattering dress for you. After all, you can highlight your best features when you know your body. From there, you can pick a dress that will make you look chic and fabulous. So, what are the best dresses you should wear based on your body type?

Apple Body Shape

Women with an apple body shape have a heavier upper body than their lower body. To be specific, they have a wide bust line, broad shoulders, and minimal waistline.

When picking a dress, you should move away the attention from the waist. Instead, you can highlight your bust. As such, you can opt for V necklines to make your torso look longer. Aside from that, you can also move the attention to the bottom, especially if you have gorgeous legs.

The best dress styles for women with apple body shapes are empire cuts and A-line dresses. You can also top the dress with a draped cardigan to accentuate your figure.

Hourglass Body Shape

The hourglass body shape is a figure to die for. After all, women with this body type have a balanced upper and lower body with a smaller or defined waistline. If you have this body type, you must pick a dress that highlights your curves.

If you have an hourglass body shape, the best dresses you can wear based on your body type are body-hugging and A-line dresses. You can also accessorize with a belt to flaunt your waistline. To highlight your upper body, you can pick dresses with sweetheart necklines.

Pear Body Shape

Women with a pear body shade have a bigger lower body than their upper body. As such, they have wider hips and bigger butts. An advantage of this body type is that it can look like an hourglass figure, especially when proper styling is applied.

The best dresses for women with a pear body shape are A-line and body-hugging dresses and other styles that accentuate their hips. You can also opt for dresses with ruffled tops to add definition to your upper body.

Rectangle Body Shape

The rectangle body shape doesn’t have curves. To be specific, women with this body type have balanced hips and shoulders. As such, their best features are their legs and arms.

When picking a dress for a rectangle body shape, you can pick styles that make your upper body bigger. Some of your best options are a wrap, princess cut, and empire line dresses. Those with ruffles or sweetheart necklines are also good choices. You can also top your dress with a blazer or long jacket to create a dramatic effect.

Inverted Triangle Body Shape

The inverted triangle body shape is the most athletic body type. As such, women with this body shape have broader shoulders compared to their hips. For this reason, you need to create balance by adding volume to your lower body.

If you have an inverted triangle body shape, the best dresses you should wear based on your body type are shift, straight lines, and A-line dresses. You can also pick dresses with V-neckline to make your shoulders look narrower.

The Bottom Line

Always remember that not all dresses will look good on you. The main reason is that some dresses look great on certain body shapes and not on others. As such, you must pick a style that can highlight your best features. That way, you can wear the dress comfortably and with confidence.