How To Wear Fringe And Tassels

Fringe and tassles have been popular trends in the fashion world in recent years. These embellishments are often used to add a playful and bohemian touch to clothing and accessories.

Fringe has been seen on a variety of garments such as jeans, jackets, and dresses. It can be used to add movement and texture to an outfit. It can also be used to make a statement, particularly with the use of long, dramatic fringe.

Tassels have also been popular on clothing and accessories, particularly on earrings and necklaces. They add a playful and bohemian touch to any outfit. Tassels can also be used to add movement and texture to an outfit.

In recent years, the trend of using fringe and tassels has been on the rise again, with many designers and fashion brands incorporating them into their collections. They can be seen on runways, magazines and street style, proving to be a versatile trend that can be adapted to any style. Here is how you can style them!

Photo By @mrsmoin_hamburg/Instagram

A white leather mini skirt with fringes gives you a unique style. Wearing fringes in form of a mini skirt with a full-white outfit gives you a refreshing and eye-catching outfit. Leather ankle boots complete the outfit but wearing a necklace will make you look even younger.