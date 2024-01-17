Layering Like A Pro: Creative Ways To Style Men’s Jumpers

The humble jumper is a menswear staple, a versatile garment that can be dressed up or down to suit any occasion. But how do you take your jumper game to the next level? Layering is the key! By putting together different textures, colors, and patterns, you can create stylish and eye-catching looks that’ll make you stand out from the crowd.

This article will share some tips on layering men’s jumpers like a pro. You’ll also learn various layering techniques to find one that suits your style. Read on!

1. Play with textures

This step could be a lot of fun for those who love to be creative with their favorite wardrobe items! There are so many possibilities when you play with textures that you might come up with outfit combinations you’ve never even imagined possible with what you already have in your closet!

First, you must mix your knits. For instance, you can combine a chunky cable knit jumper with a fine merino wool turtleneck for a tactile contrast.

Then, try your hand at layering patterns. To start, you need a patterned shirt to layer under a plain jumper, or vice versa. Just make sure the patterns complement each other, not clash.

When you have your base ready, add a vest. Throw on a waistcoat or gilet over your jumper for an extra layer of warmth and style.

You can also mix textures for a sophisticated look, such as a wool jumper paired with a leather jacket or a chunky knit with smooth chinos. This contrast creates visual interest.

2. One word: accessories

Bring out your scarves, jewelry, and other accessories because they’ll be very useful when putting together your layered look.

For example, you can use your favorite scarf to add a pop of color and personality to any jumper outfit.

Meanwhile, hats such as beanies, fedoras, and baseball caps can all add a cool vibe to your look.

Then, turn to your precious jewelry, such as bracelets, necklaces, and rings to elevate a casual jumper outfit.

3. Follow seasonal trends

Adapt the style to the season. You can buy men’s jumpers from RB Sellars or any trusted apparel store to find earth tones for autumn and heavier, darker jumpers for winter. Then, you can have lighter, pastel-colored jumpers for spring and bright or nautical-themed for summer.

4. Think outside the box

When dressing up, the smallest details could make a world of difference. You can wear a single jumper in various ways and make it look different each time. Here are some examples:

Tuck it in: Tucking your jumper into your pants can create a more polished look.

Cinch your waist with a belt to give your jumper some definition.

Leave your jumper unbuttoned to show off a collared shirt or t-shirt underneath.

For a more relaxed and approachable look, gently roll up the jumper's sleeves. This style works well with a lighter, slim-fit garment.

Ready to think outside the box? Try the tips above and see which will work best with the look you’re trying to achieve.

5. Try your hand at bold colors and patterns

Don’t shy away from vibrant colors or unique patterns. A bright or patterned jumper can be the focal point of an outfit. Balance it with neutral-toned pants and shoes.

6. Explore different looks

You can take your jumper from day to night, casual to formal, with the right apparel, footwear, and accessories. Here are some examples of looks you can explore:

Casual and semi-formal settings: Pair a jumper with a collared shirt underneath. This classic look works well for both. Choose a shirt with a contrasting color or pattern to add depth to your outfit.

Casual cool: Layer a thin jumper with a graphic tee with a ripped denim jacket and sneakers.

Smart casual: Layer a turtleneck under a blazer and chinos.

Date night: Dress up a cable knit jumper with dark wash jeans, boots, and a leather jacket.

You can get so much wear out of a single jumper if you know how to style it for a specific look. Plus, you’ll always have something fashionable to wear, no matter the occasion!

7. Try out denim pairings

Jumpers and jeans are a timeless combination. Pair a neutral jumper with dark denim for a classic look, or experiment with distressed jeans for an edgier style.

8. Experiment with footwear choices

Your choice of shoes can drastically change the vibe of your jumper outfit. Put on a trusty pair of sneakers for a casual look, loafers for something chicer, or boots for a rugged winter style.

9. Go oversized

It’s never too late to embrace the trend of oversized jumpers. Pair them with slim-fit jeans or trousers to keep the outfit balanced.

Remember, the key to pulling off any look is confidence. Wear your jumper confidently, and don’t be afraid to experiment with different styles to find what works best for you!

Conclusion

Following these tips, you can master the art of layering men’s jumpers and create stylish outfits that’ll absolutely turn heads. So, get out there and experiment! Use your creativity and personal style and bless the world with fashionable and unique looks.