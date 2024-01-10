curly bangs are back in the chicest ways

Bangs have reigned supreme for quite some time but there’s one trend that’s sticking out recently. Curly bangs are back and they’re cuter than ever. For the ladies with naturally curly hair, this is the perfect time to opt for a fringe. Even if your hair isn’t naturally textured, there are several ways to rock gorgeous curly bangs. We gathered some wonderful examples of curly bangs to get you inspired. Scroll down for our list and screenshot your fave looks for when you visit the salon.

Photo By @frizzandfrillzz/Instagram

A fringe is all you need to refresh your look this season. Recreate these gorgeous curly bangs for a chic appearance that stands out.