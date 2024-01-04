Purple Hair Is Everywhere This Year, and We are So Excited To Try It

Purple hair has been a popular trend in recent years, as more and more people are embracing bold and colorful hair choices. Purple hair can come in a variety of shades and tones, including lavender, plum, and violet.

For instance, the Pastel Purple trend features a soft and pale purple shade, often achieved with a technique called “hair tinting” that gives a pale and subtle effect on hair.

While on the other hand, the bold and bright purple trend features a bright and vibrant purple shade, often achieved with a technique called “hair bleaching” that removes the natural pigments of the hair, allowing the color to be vibrant and bold.

Purple hair can be a fun and bold way to express yourself, but it is important to remember that it requires maintenance to keep the color looking vibrant. With the help of a professional hairstylist, you can achieve the purple hair of your dreams and make it work for you.

Below are some of our favorite ways in which you can spice up your purple hair!

Photo By @funhaircolour/Instagram

Start your New year with these multicolored purple hair highlights. With your pinkish base hair, you’ll look like a mesmerizing mermaid. The balayage purple highlights will also show off a cute rainbow effect.