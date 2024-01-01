3 Makeup Trends that Will Amp Up Your Beauty Game this New Year

Makeup trends come and go, so it’s important you are in the loop for all the current trends heading into the new year. Watch our videos below to see the three most important trends that will amp up your beauty game this new year.

Natural Looking Makeup Base

The right base makeup is the, well, foundation of the perfect makeup look. Having the right foundation will immediately amp up the rest of your look. The best way to do that is to apply a natural-looking foundation. Instead of putting on multiple heavy coats of foundation, add a singular coat of a nice, natural base. See the steps to achieve this in the video below:

Youthful Brow

Now that you have the right makeup base, eyebrows are the next crucial trend to focus on. Your eyebrows frame your eyes, so they get a lot of attention throughout the day. Our favorite eyebrow trend is the youthful brow. When you add a slight arch to the brow, it can take years off your face. See how to achieve this below:

Emerald Smokey Eye

Now that you have the perfect base and the best eyebrows, you can play a little bit more with statement details. Since bold is definitely in, why not try an emerald smokey eye? It adds just the right amount of “extra” to your look. See how to do the perfect emerald smokey eye in the video below: