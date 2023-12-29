The Hottest Winter Hair Trends For a Fresh Start to the New Year

The holiday season is upon us and we couldn’t be more excited! Get into a festive mood with all the new and gorgeous winter hair trends. From 90s comeback styles to chic accessories, winter 2023/2024 is a great time to experiment and find your next statement look. Ahead, find nine gorgeous trends you’ll want to hop on immediately.

Classic Bob Cuts

Photo By @beautylaunchpad/Instagram

There is something incredibly captivating about classic bob cuts. Whether you have fine or thick hair, there is a flattering bob style that will suit you. Recreate this short hairstyle for an elegant and modern appearance.