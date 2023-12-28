How To Wear Sweatshirts & Hoodies The Right Way In Winter

It’s just another day, and you’re ready to go out and see what winter has in store for you. But then you pause, spending some time wondering what it is you should wear.

There are a lot of options, and almost all of them involve layering sweatshirts or hoodies. Ironically, these garments are not considered fashion-forward but still popular because they are versatile and practical. We are talking about casual styles here. Hoodies and sweatshirts can be part of casual fashion in a lot of different ways. Both of them are the most preferred winter garments for a reason.

How To Wear Sweatshirts & Hoodies

Don’t hesitate to use your sweatshirts & hoodies to stay warm during winter

Layer either of them with other garments for extra warmth and better style

Use zip-up hoodies if you prefer slim fits

Use pullover hoodies and sweatshirts if you prefer something loose and cozy

Pair hoodies or sweatshirts with jackets for edgy outfits

Accessorize outfits that include hoodies or sweatshirts

Still it’s hard to figure out how to look your best when wearing either. With or without a hood, sweatshirts can add more dimensions to your personal fashion style.

Here’s how.

Pairing Them With Bomber Jackets

You can’t expect sweatshirts alone to keep you warm when it’s super cold outside. But it’s a different story if you wear a bomber jacket over your sweatshirt. To keep things contemporary, choose a hoodie to wear underneath the jacket. You can go for a gray, black or navy hoodie and any of your favorite bomber jackets. Complete the look with black/dark blue jeans and sneakers. You can also wear joggers to add a subtle athleisure touch.

Coat For…Casuals?

It’s a bit controversial. Because one can make a stylish statement with a coat in the ensemble. But men can only make it work on formal occasions and functions right? Not exactly because coats can work in casual looks too. That’s where sweatshirts come in. You can nail a relaxed weekend look by pairing a hoodie with a double-breasted coat. If it’s a black or brown coat, a white hoodie complements. Throw on loose-fit pants and sneakers. Accessorize with a beanie. And you’re done.

The Too-Cool For Winter Combo

Denim jacket. You probably know where this is going. It’s a classic look that gives off a ruggedly cool appeal. A blue denim jacket over a white or gray hoodie, skinny jeans to match, and sneakers. Throw on some shades to amp up the cool factor. Oh, and wear a custom hoodie for this one.

Hoodie & Flannel

Flannel shirts are among the most popular wardrobe essentials in winter. Combining it with a hoodie makes a dope style. Wear a solid-color blank hoodie and a matching flannel shirt over it. With patterns and multiple hues combined with the hoodie’s shades give this style a unique appeal. Choose trousers in any Fall color and complete the style with sneakers.

Shearling Jacket & Hoodie

Hoodies & sweatshirts complement almost every jacket out there. So don’t just settle for a denim jacket or bomber jacket combination. You can use shearling jackets too or any fleece-lined jacket for that matter.

Conclusion

You can experiment with sweatshirts and hoodies by adding more layers and choosing different color combinations. Hoodies are generally more preferred for casual outfits in winter, because they are simply more versatile. You can capitalize on the popularity of these garments to make a quick buck too. Just grab a few Port & Company hoodies and sweatshirts wholesale and customize them with cool designs for winter. Port & Company is a great brand to source quality blank hoodies at super budget-friendly prices, ideal for resellers.