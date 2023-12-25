There are a million reasons to love the holiday season, and glamorous makeup is one of them! Christmas is here, and naturally, we want to go all out with our look. If you’re searching for some holiday glam inspo, we gathered some of the prettiest Christmas makeup looks for every mood. Take your pick and get in front of the mirror to show off your festive spirit!

Classic Christmas Combo

Photo By @miriammelonn/Instagram

Green eye makeup with red lips is a flattering combo that will give you all the Christmas feels. To add drama to the mix, shape the green eyeshadow into elongated flicks for a sexy gaze.