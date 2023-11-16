3 Tips to Stay Classy and Stylish this Winter Season

With November finally being here, it won’t take too long for the winter weather to set in, which means that it is time to elevate your style game. While staying warm is undoubtedly a priority, there are many ways in which you can also look classy and preppy during the upcoming months.

In this article, we’ll discuss some tips to help you exude elegance this winter season.

Choose Fabrics Smartly

When it comes to winter style, the choice of fabrics plays a crucial role in achieving a warm and classy look. Luxurious materials such as cashmere and wool will not only make you feel comfortable all winter long, but also add a touch of opulence to your attire. Despite being on the pricier side, the garments made of these fabrics have a great cost per wear and can often serve you for decades, thus making excellent investment pieces. A cashmere sweater paired with tailored trousers or a wool skirt immediately shows off your elegance while a wool blanket scarf draped over your shoulders can transform a simple outfit into a glamorous ensemble. Organic cotton can also be a good choice for the winter season, especially for base layers, so don’t overlook it when going shopping for your winter necessities.

Layer

Winter fashion is all about layering and by mastering this art can not only protect yourself from the winter cold, but also spice up your looks. Irish cardigans are one of the most popular choices for the next months, all thanks to the merino wool that they’re made of, but also their unique knit design. To rock such a cardigan, start with a sleek and fitted base layer such as a turtleneck or a long sleeve top and combine it with a pair of warm and comfortable bottoms. Then, add an Irish knit merino cardigan in a bright color on top to make your outfit have more depth and visual interest. This way, you get a perfect, snug look for a cold day without sacrificing your style. All you need to do is choose the right accessories like a gold watch, a long necklace, and some cute earmuffs to complete the look.

Select the Color Palette

Color is one of the key aspects in creating stylish outfits, and during the winter months it is especially important. By selecting a refined color palette for your looks, you can easily make yourself stand out in comparison to the gray and gloomy winter weather. Opting for a timeless and elegant array of shades can transform your look and set the tone for the whole season. Tones such as deep burgundy and rich forest green can evoke a sense of warmth and luxury which is exactly what is needed during the upcoming time. If you are looking for a more neutral and classy color palette, go for shades of beige, camel, gray, brown and other muted tones that will harmonize with the winter ambiance.