Abstract Liner is Here to Stay! Get on Board the New Trend Taking the Fashion World by Storm

Dive into a world where fashion and art collide! Abstract liner, the latest buzz in the fashion cosmos, is sending shockwaves through the beauty realm. It’s not just makeup; it’s an expressive masterpiece waiting to be unleashed on your canvas. Whether you’re a seasoned makeup maven or a newbie, this trend is an electrifying journey waiting to be embarked upon.

Gone are the days of conventional cat eyes and winged tips; abstract liner is here to defy the norms, making every blink a mesmerizing story. So, how do you get started? Fear not; we’re your tour guides into this enchanting realm. Abstract liner is all about celebrating your unique style, letting your creativity flow, and making your eyes pop like never before. Think of it as an art class for your lids, where every stroke is a stroke of genius.

Intrigued yet? Join us as we unravel the secrets, the quirks, and the boundless possibilities of abstract liner because, in this trend, your face is the canvas, and your imagination is the limit.

Photo by @usually_graphic/Instagram

Blend soft, pastel shades for a watercolor effect. It’s like having a work of art on your eyelids. The colorful abstract shapes also create a dreamy and ethereal vibe.