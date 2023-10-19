Get Cozy with Pumpkin Spice Latte Makeup

Fall is here, and you know what that means – it’s officially pumpkin spice latte season! But why limit your PSL obsession to your coffee cup when you can flaunt those deliciously warm hues on your face? That’s right, pumpkin spice latte makeup is the latest beauty trend to sweep the season, and it’s utterly scrumptious.

Think about it – the rich, spicy browns, the subtle hints of orange, and that touch of shimmer-like frothy foam on your latte. With these shades, you can create a makeup look that’s as cozy and comforting as a sip of your favorite autumnal beverage.

We’ll also show you how to nail this makeup trend, from perfectly spiced eyeshadows to lips that look good enough to sip. Whether you’re sipping your latte in a cozy café or strutting your stuff at a fall festival, your makeup will be an ode to the season.

Get ready to spice up your makeup routine and embrace the warmth and charm of fall with pumpkin spice latte-inspired beauty. It’s time to sip, savor, and slay!

Photo by @dmarinabeauty/Instagram

Get creative with eyeshadow – go for an orange and brown smoky eye. You can also make it pop with a bold wing. Finish the look with a fall-appropriate brown lip gloss.