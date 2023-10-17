Clever Halloween Costume Ideas for 2023 That You Can Pull Off without Going to the Store

Halloween is creeping up on us, and guess what? You don’t need to haunt the aisles of a costume store to slay the costume game this year. We’ve conjured up some spellbindingly clever Halloween costume ideas for 2023 that you can whip up with items already in your closet.

From mythical creatures to iconic movie characters, we’ve also got you covered with creative costume ideas that will make you the star of any Halloween soirée. No need to break the bank; these DIY costumes are easy on your wallet and big on style.

So, grab your cauldron of creativity, dust off those old clothes, and let’s brew some costume magic! Prepare to dazzle, spook, and impress your fellow Halloween revelers with your ingenuity and flair. Say goodbye to store-bought clichés and hello to a Halloween to remember!

Photo by @jackiewyers/Instagram

This year, get ready to hear “Hi, Barbie!” as much as “Trick or Treat!” Stereotypical Barbie is also a classic choice. Think Margot Robbie‘s character: a flouncy dress, floral accessories, and pink, lots of pink!