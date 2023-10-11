Exploring West Palm Beach’s Hidden Treasures

Just when you think you’ve seen and done it all, you find something new and exciting to add to your list in West Palm Beach. Here, there’s always more to discover! From hidden beaches to unique restaurants, spas, museums, shopping, or even the best nail salon in West Palm Beach, this guide will take you on a journey through some of the city’s best-kept secrets.

9 Hidden Treasures in West Palm Beach

Here are nine gems in West Palm Beach that might be new to you but are a favorite to anyone who has visited them already.

1. Peanut Island: A Tropical Haven

You might have strolled the popular sandy stretches of West Palm, but have you ever ventured to Peanut Island? A quick boat ride away, this island offers snorkeling adventures where you might spot colorful marine life and even an old shipwreck! Plus, its picnic areas and historical sites make it an ideal spot for a day trip.

This 80-acre spot offers something for everyone. Along with the activities and options listed above, Peanut Island also has:

Guarded and unguarded swimming beaches

Boat docks

Boat slips for day-use

17 campground​ reserved tent sites

Canoeing/kayaking access​

Four chiki huts

Fishing

Fire rings

Observation deck

Picnic pavilions

Walking path

2. Ann Norton Sculpture Gardens: Art in Nature

Nestled in a residential neighborhood, the Ann Norton Sculpture Gardens are a testament to art and nature intertwining beautifully. Stroll through the gardens, and you’ll be treated to both large, striking sculptures and the tranquility of native plants and flowers.

3. The Bamboo Room: Vintage Vibes and Live Music

Step back in time in this retro venue where the jazz and blues tunes transport you to another era. Located in the heart of Lake Worth, Bamboo Room is a hidden gem offering live performances, a cozy atmosphere, and some of the city’s most exquisite cocktails. Often called the best place to party in West Palm Beach, this venue caters to a mature crowd, but people of all ages are bound to have a good time here!

If you’re looking for West Palm Beach wedding venues, Bamboo Room also has gorgeous ceremony and reception areas. If you’re into a particular type of music, check their schedule for events like Latin Night and R&B Fridays.

4. The Serenity Garden Tea House & Cafe: A Tranquil Retreat

Escape the hustle and bustle of everyday life by stepping into this enchanting cafe nestled in a quiet corner of town. As you enter, you’ll be greeted by the comforting aroma of freshly brewed teas, ranging from delicate herbal blends to robust black teas.

Indulge your senses with a wide selection of delightful pastries, each one meticulously crafted to perfection, offering a variety of flavors and textures so there’s something for everyone. See a list of their teas here, along with descriptions and information that will elevate your experience.

Find solace in the serene ambiance as soft melodies fill the air and cozy corners invite you to relax and unwind. From a peaceful retreat or a place to connect with friends, this charming cafe is the perfect haven for a tranquil and rejuvenating afternoon.

Each year, they host a holiday royal Tea experience from December 1 to 31st. Reservations are required and can be made at 561-655-3911 or booked online.

5. Antique Row Art & Design District: Shop the Past

This design district is a dream for antique enthusiasts. With over 40 shops offering a wide range of vintage treasures, from art deco jewelry to mid-century modern furniture, it’s easy to lose track of time as you hunt for that perfect piece.

In 2013, Conde’ Nast Traveler listed Antique Row as their fourth choice for the best shopping in the US. To this day, it remains one of the best places to shop in West Palm Beach, and it’s also a can’t-miss spot for designers who are looking for unique items.

Access Antique Row’s directory here.

6. Legends of Xscape: A Mind-Bending Challenge

Now for something a little different: an escape room in West Palm Beach! If you’re ready for an adventure that tests your intellect and teamwork, then Legends of Xscape offers just that.

In these escape rooms, participants are immersed in scenarios where they must decipher clues, solve puzzles, and work together to “escape” within a set timeframe. Each room has a unique theme and storyline, so you can have a unique experience each time you return.

This is a popular destination for families, but it’s also a hot spot for team-building events, birthday parties, and other special occasions. Book your room today!

7. Anushka Spa: Luxury and Relaxation

Situated in the heart of West Palm Beach, Anushka Spa is a sanctuary of serenity and rejuvenation, known for its world-class treatments, from indulgent manicures, pedicures, and facials to therapeutic massages. This spa is a haven for those looking to escape the outside world. With expert estheticians and a tranquil ambiance, every treatment feels like a VIP experience.

8. Norton Museum of Art: A Feast for the Eyes

Though not exactly a secret, West Palm Beach’s more tourist-centric attractions often overshadow the Norton Museum of Art. This museum houses an impressive collection of American, European, and Chinese art, contemporary pieces, and photography. The beautifully landscaped gardens and frequent special exhibitions make it a must-visit.

Be sure to check out their “Art After Dark” on Friday nights too!

9. Grassy Waters Preserve: Nature’s Calling

Spanning over 23 square miles, Grassy Waters Preserve offers a pristine taste of Florida’s Everglades ecosystem. Here, you can traverse boardwalks over swamp landscapes, spotting wildlife such as alligators, birds, and deer. The preserve also offers guided canoe and kayak tours, allowing visitors to get even closer to the natural beauty of West Palm Beach.

West Palm Beach’s Hidden Gems

Each corner of West Palm Beach reveals a blend of cultural, historical, and leisure pursuits. Dive into these local treasures and experience the city’s most authentic form. Whether indulging in spa treatments, challenging the mind, or immersing in art and nature, West Palm Beach never ceases to amaze us—and we think you’ll be just as impressed!

No matter which activities you partake in or which sites you see, remember to take some time to pamper yourself at Anushka Palm Beach. You deserve it!