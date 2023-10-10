From Beaches to Volcanoes: Reasons to Travel to the Canary Islands

From amazing weather all year to endless beaches and vibrant culture, learn some of the unique reasons to travel to the Canary Islands.

The Canary Islands are a world-known Spanish archipelago situated in the North Atlantic, off the African coast. Acclaimed as a dreamy holiday destination for its many beaches and unbeatable warm weather, not only that, it’s also home to some unique volcanic landscapes.

But what reasons make the Canary Islands a sought-after destination? It’s so much more than just sun and beaches, join us as we explore the top reasons to travel to the Canary Islands for your next holiday escape.

Why travel to the Canary Islands?

Las Palmas has Everything

Las Palmas is the biggest city on the Canary Islands, and the main tourist hub, which is situated on Gran Canarias island. It offers a unique experience packed with stunning beaches like Las Canteras Beach and a ton of landmarks like Plaza de Santa Ana, and Parque de Santa Catalina.

Not only that, you can find a wide range of hotels in Las Palmas de Gran Canaria, suitable for all kinds of travelers. It’s the best option for those who want to settle in the main area, close to major attractions.

The city has restaurants and bars for all tastes, from international cuisine to the local and unique nightlife, with a ton of pubs and dance floors that get crowded with both locals and tourists.

A modern city that offers a ton of activities and is packed with history and culture.

Incredible Weather All Year

One of the most attractive draws about the Canaries is the weather, you can find mild weather all year. Even in winter, you can expect to get temperatures from 16°C to 22°C and during the hottest months a temperature around 27°C, making it suitable for a beach holiday any time of the year.

Not only that, the islands offer more than 125 days of sun per year, which means you can expect a bright and sunny vacation any time of the year.

Diverse Landscapes

Whether you’re looking for tropical forests, deserts, or volcanic landscapes, you sure can find it in the Canary Islands. The amazing diversity the islands offer is stunning and surprising, in Gran Canaria you have Los Tilos forest and the Maspalomas dunes, while the presence of volcanic landscapes is persistent across most islands, a must-visit is Mt Teide, the tallest mountain in the country.

This opens a huge door for travelers, offering different activities like hiking and exploring or going for a viewing point hunt!

Outdoor Adventure and Sports

The islands are not only for taking a dip in the ocean and relaxing on the beach, the Canary Islands are well-prepared to offer a handful of outdoor excitement, from sports to tours it sure has something for you.

Head for a unique ATV tour or a hiking adventure on one of the many well-marked routes. Not only that, there are a ton of good roads suitable for cyclists, like the San Bartolomé de Tirajana loop. While on the beach, you can go for a surfing session, whether it’s windsurfing or kite surfing, and a scuba diving or snorkeling adventure.

More Reasons to Visit the Canary Islands: