What is the Best Hairstyle for Horse Riding?

Horse riding and racing have always been associated with style. It might be a messy activity, but that doesn’t stop you from looking fabulous all the time.

Apart from having the right riding outfit and safety gear, choosing the right hairstyle will ensure that you look great and at the same time you are comfortable while riding your equestrian partner.

Hair plays an important role in the world of equestrian activities. Just look at some of the most popular races like the Breeders’ Cup, while most people are browsing TwinSpires to follow the odds, the ladies spend hours preparing their hair.

But first things first, your riding helmet is more important than your hairstyle. Don’t try to compromise by not wearing a helmet just to avoid messing up your heart. Safety first!

With that out of the way, let’s take a look at some of the most popular women’s hairstyles for horse riding.

Low Ponytail

When it comes to horse riding, the most common hairstyle is a low ponytail just because it looks good and natural, and is comfortable with a helmet. On top of that, you will tidy your hair just to avoid obscuring your view while riding.

It is practical and easy to make, and the only thing you need is an elastic band to hold your ponytail in place.

With that said, this might be challenging or even impossible for women with shorter hair.

Dutch Braid

The second option for longer hair is the Dutch braid, which can give you a classier look and secure your hair during horse riding sessions. On top of that is fashionable!

A traditional braid is made by crossing the sections of hair over each other and repeating the process. If you want, you can add some extra spice by adding ribbons or colorful clips if you are looking for a more stylish look.

Fishtail Braid

This is another popular horse-riding hairstyle that we see on most professional horse riders, and it is easy to see why. It is modern, stylish, elegant and classy. Just like horse riding itself.

To make the fishtail braid, the process is actually quite simple. All you need to do is split your hair into two parts and then start crossing them over each other making a fishtail-looking pattern.

The fishtail braid is perfect if you have longer hair, and it is secure enough to stay in place during your horse riding session.

Braided Bun

Here we have another classy hairstyle that might be challenging to make. This hairstyle includes a simple braid until the back of your head, then wrapping it around the head.

The trouble with this hairstyle is the helmet. Since the bun is usually more on top of the head, sometimes wearing a helmet might be uncomfortable.

Half-Updo

If you are going for a messier look and not something elegant, the half-updo might be the perfect choice. To make this hairstyle you have to tie the top part of your hair into a ponytail and leave the bottom part loose.

Although this hairstyle looks good, it is way less practical than the other hairstyles we mentioned, especially for horse riding since the loose hair can obscure your view.

If you go on a more intense horse ride, there is a chance that your loosely tied hair won’t stay in place throughout the ride.

Braided Crown

The braided crown is not just a popular horse-riding hairstyle but also a common choice for ladies who attend horse races. After all, we are talking about a crown, which is perfect for the Sport of Kings.

Even though the braided crown is simple to make, you might need assistance. It involved making a braid around the top of your head, that wraps around the back of your head.

It is stylish, and elegant, and gives you that crown-like effect. Best of all, it is secure enough to keep your hair tidy throughout an intense horse-riding session. If you have shorter hair, it is best to put pins or clips just to make sure it stays in one place.