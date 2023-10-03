The Very Best Foods to Eat for Heart, Brain & Bone Health

Physical health and emotional wellbeing are intrinsically connected, and you will no doubt already be fully aware of the huge and direct impact of the types of food you eat on the body.

So, regardless of your age, lifestyle and personal situation, continue reading to discover five of the best foods to consume for brain, bone and heart health.

1. Leafy Greens

First and foremost, one simple, affordable and yet exceedingly positive change you can make to your daily diet and to specifically help to boost your health overall is to eat more leafy green vegetables.

Not only are spinach, Swiss chard, Bok Choy and kale high in natural fibers, key vitamins and a multitude of minerals, but they also contain an impressively high content of antioxidants, which are directly linked to reducing heart disease and even some types of cancer.

2. Fat-Free Yogurt

Fat-free yogurt is one of the best dairy products, alongside milk, that provide your body with enough calcium to look after your bones and for older people and the elderly, this should be of absolute top priority.

Other great sources of calcium include the following:

Broccoli

Spinach

Almonds

Tofu

Oranges

Milk

Cheese

3. Turmeric

Next, it would be understandable if you had previously regarded herbs and spices as nothing more than flavor enhancers but, specifically in the case of turmeric, boasts a number of potential benefits to the brain.

The active main ingredient of turmeric is a substance called curcumin, which has been proven by leading researchers that it enters the brain directly and the benefits are not first filtered through the blood around the body.

Turmeric is thought to ease symptoms of depression by boosting the natural levels of dopamine and serotonin, help with memory issues and also encourage the growth of new brain cells.

4. Salmon

Considered to be a veritable superfood, fresh salmon baked with a selection of crunchy vegetables is perhaps one of the best meals for your heart you could possibly eat.

Prestigious body the American Heart Association actually officially recommends you should be eating at least two servings of either salmon or another oily fish (preferably with the bones still attached when served) every single week.

5. Edamame (Soybeans)

Soybeans, called edamame beans by the Japanese, are often served as an appetizer at Asian restaurants and in recent years have become more and more usual in regular superstores, both in the United States and Europe.

The protein sourced from edamame is absolutely brilliant for the health of your heart and can help to lower your levels of bad cholesterol and help blood pressure readings that are slightly on the higher side.

To put the health benefits of soybeans into perspective, you would have to eat four slices of wholegrain bread to receive as much fiber as you would eating a portion of edamame beans.