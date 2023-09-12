With Medica Smile, experience the Magic of Porcelain Veneers in Turkey

Are you prepared to improve your smile without going over budget? The Medica Smile clinic in Turkey is the only place to go for affordable veneer treatment that combines artistic skill. With a dedication to excellence, Medica Smile makes sure that your smile makeover is both affordable and of the highest level.

Why Should You Get Veneer Treatment at Medica Smile?

Quality and affordability are combined.

Everyone looking to improve their smile may afford veneer treatment at the Medica Smile clinic because to its affordable costs. You may now have the smile of your dreams without emptying your bank account.

Two Different Types of Veneers, Stunning Effect

You may choose between direct (therapeutic) and indirect (orthopedic) veneers at Medica Smile. A single appointment is all it takes to create a direct veneer, guaranteeing a speedy response. Indirect veneers, on the other hand, are made in a dental lab and bonded to your teeth for a more visually acceptable and durable solution.

To meet your requirements, Medica Smile provides a range of veneer materials, including:

Ceramic veneers are the pinnacle of unaltered beauty.

No one will be able to tell the difference between your veneers and your natural teeth if you choose Emax ceramic (porcelain) veneers. With a lifetime of 15-20 years, these porcelain veneers are very strong and resistant to stains from food and beverages.

Composite veneers are inexpensive and efficient.

These veneers are a cost-effective choice since they are made from composite filling materials. They don’t last as long as porcelain, but they nevertheless provide a good option for up to five years.

Zirconia Veneers: The Strongest Material Available

Zirconia veneers are very strong. They have a ceramic coating covering them, making them durable. Zirconia veneers are appropriate for the most important part of your smile, despite the fact that ceramics could be more aesthetically pleasing.

Which teeth are candidates for dental veneers?

In Turkey, cosmetic dentistry focuses on improving the teeth that are visible during discussions. The eight to ten front teeth are often covered with veneers to create a consistent, white grin. Prioritizing cavity treatment and repairing seriously damaged teeth must come first, however, before thinking about veneers.

The Turkish Veneer Installation Process

Consult an orthopedic dentist before beginning the veneer implantation process. They will determine if you are a good candidate for veneers and check that your dental health is in top shape. The initial step is to prepare the tooth’s surface; in most situations, considerable tooth shaving is not required for appropriate jaw growth.

In order to create veneers, detailed digital images of your teeth are then obtained. at order to ensure anatomical accuracy, these veneers are painstakingly made at a specialist dental facility. Each tooth only requires a 30-minute installation, making the process simple.

Porcelain veneers at Medica Smile in Turkey have advantages.

– Made of high-quality, cost-effective materials

– Better aesthetic outcomes for faults in the face that are complicated

– Minimal tissue processing or preparation of the enamel

– Installation of single dental appointments

– A veneer surface that resists stains

Since veneers cover the whole tooth surface, regular dental exams are important if you have them. This guarantees that any possible problems will be found quickly.