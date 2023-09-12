Statement Waterlines: Learn All About the New Trend

Are you tired of the same old makeup routine? Ready to try something new and exciting? Look no further than statement waterlines – the perfect way to make your eyes pop and stand out from the crowd.

Statement waterlines are all about drawing attention to the lower lash line. Whether it’s with a bold color, a glittery finish, or a graphic design, statement waterlines are a great way to show off your creativity and add some edge to your look.

The best part about statement waterlines is that they’re easy to achieve and can be done with just a few simple steps. Start by using nude or white eyeliner to line your waterline, then add your chosen color or design on top. Finish off with some mascara, and you’re ready to go!

So why not switch up your makeup routine and give statement waterlines a try? With endless possibilities for colors and designs, you’re sure to find a look that suits your style and personality. Get ready to turn heads and make a statement with your eyes.

Photo by @niv_starlight_art/Instagram

For a wide-awake look, use white eyeliner on your waterline. It’s also an instant eye-opener. White waterlines also make your eyes appear even bigger.