What Is Your Personal Style? 5 Ways to Find Out

Fashion isn’t merely about the clothing we drape over our bodies—it’s an intricate tapestry woven from threads of identity, self-expression, and culture. Every day, with each outfit choice, we narrate a unique story of who we are, our desires, experiences, and even our dreams. As of 2023, the global fashion industry is an astonishing testament to this, being valued at a staggering $1.7 trillion.

Such a monumental figure speaks to more than just commerce; it echoes the profound significance fashion holds in our lives. For many, understanding and embracing their personal style is more than a whimsical pursuit—it’s a journey to amplifying confidence, celebrating individuality, and truly feeling at home in their own skin.

Embrace Your Body Type and Experiment with Sizes

Fashion is ever-evolving. With the advent of inclusivity in the fashion world, we’re witnessing a beautiful shift that recognizes beauty in all sizes. The previous boundaries placed on fashion by conventional size charts are dissolving, giving way to an era where everyone can confidently strut their style.

Brands are increasingly realizing that fashion shouldn’t be limited. The modern age champions designers who cater to a variety of body types, encouraging all to explore and embrace their unique styles. Leading this transformation is the rise of plus size and extended plus size clothing lines. For those in the plus-size community, this means there’s a wider array of clothing choices than ever before. The key lies in finding pieces that not only fit but also enhance and reflect individual personalities.

It’s essential to remember that your personal style isn’t dictated by the number on a tag. Instead, it’s about discovering garments that resonate with your spirit, pieces that make you feel authentically ‘you.’

Assess Your Wardrobe

Before diving headfirst into the sea of fashion, take a moment to evaluate what you already possess. A cluttered wardrobe can often be a blockade to realizing your true style preferences. By decluttering and organizing, you gain a clearer view of what pieces genuinely resonate with you.

Developing a capsule wardrobe, a collection of essential items that don’t go out of fashion can be instrumental. By paring down to these basics, you can pinpoint which pieces you invariably gravitate towards, thus revealing patterns in your style preferences. Maybe you’re someone who leans towards neutrals or perhaps vibrant colors define you. Recognizing these patterns can be the foundation upon which you build and refine your personal style.

Inspiration Boards

Visuals can be a powerful catalyst in the journey of style discovery. With platforms like Pinterest at our fingertips, creating an inspiration board has never been easier. Whether you’re pinning photos of celebrity styles, runway looks, or even street fashion, gathering these inspirations in one place can provide invaluable insight into your style inclinations.

Over time, as your board fills up, you might spot recurring themes, be it certain colors, patterns, or specific clothing items. This repetition isn’t merely a coincidence—it’s a hint towards what genuinely appeals to your fashion sensibility.

Consider Your Lifestyle

The rhythm of your day, from work tasks to leisure activities, greatly influences your fashion choices. A corporate professional might naturally lean towards structured outfits, while an artist or someone who loves the outdoors may opt for more fluid, versatile pieces.

Yet, finding harmony between practicality and style is key. A packed day doesn’t confine you to monotonous or purely functional attire. Even amidst chaos, there’s room to infuse personal flair into your outfits. Marrying convenience with style not only elevates your look but enhances your confidence. After all, when you feel good in what you wear, it radiates outward, creating a positive impact on your day.

Consult a Stylist or Personal Shopper

If you’re still finding it challenging to pin down your personal style, it might be time to call in the experts. Stylists or personal shoppers bring a fresh perspective, identifying trends or patterns you might overlook. Their trained eyes can curate selections that reflect your persona, giving you a refined sense of your style.

The thought of hiring a professional might seem daunting, but there are affordable stylists out there, and some stores even offer complimentary personal shopper services. It’s an investment not just in clothing, but in understanding yourself better.

Final Thoughts

Your personal style is an evolving journey, not a destination. As the years go by, as you change and grow, so too will your style. Embrace the evolution and experiment with new looks, but always remain true to what feels right for you. As the legendary fashion icon Coco Chanel once said, “Fashion fades, only style remains the same.” Dive deep into the world of fashion, but more importantly, understand yourself. Your wardrobe will thank you.