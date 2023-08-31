Frosted Lips are Taking over the Cooler Weather This Year

Imagine a wintery landscape on your lips. Frosted lips have an airy beauty that makes your pout look like a fascinating work of art. It’s the kind of look that makes you think of adventures in the snow and warm cocoa by the fire. Frosted lips are both sweet and bold at the same time. They take the idea of shine to a whole new level.

Imagine that your lips are softly wrapped in shades of icy silver and soft lavender, giving you a frosty look that catches the light when you move. If you want to stand out at a fancy party or just add a touch of magic to your daily look, frosted lips are the way to go. And, hey, who said frost only happens in the winter?

Photo by @camila_cabello/Instagram

Dry, chapped lips? Not on our watch! The frosty finish of this trend also adds a layer of moisture while giving you a chic and sophisticated look.