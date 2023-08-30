Fashion Trends: The Resurgence of Evil Eye Designs

In this post, we’ll be diving into a trend that’s been making quite the splash in the fashion world lately – the resurgence of evil eye designs. You might be thinking, “Wait, evil eye? Isn’t that a symbol of, well, bad luck?” Well, yes and no. Let’s unravel the mystery behind this ancient symbol’s comeback and why designers are falling head over heels for it.

What is the Evil Eye?

First things first, what exactly is the evil eye? It’s believed in many cultures that envious or ill-wishing looks can harm someone, an animal, or an object. “Evil eye” symbols have been used for centuries to ward off negativity. Jewelry, home decor, and clothing often feature blue iris and white surrounding the eye.

What’s the deal with this ancient symbol coming back? Let’s check it out.

Cultural Connection

The growing appreciation for diverse cultures in the fashion industry is one reason for the resurgence of evil eye designs. There’s a lot of inspiration coming from different parts of the world, and the evil eye has roots in Mediterranean, Middle Eastern, and South Asian cultures. Symbols like this transcend borders and carry a sense of protection and connection to these rich traditions.

Aesthetic Appeal

Let’s be honest, the evil eye just looks cool. Combined with its striking blue and white color palette, the symbol makes for eye-catching (pun intended) designs. Fashionistas embrace the aesthetic allure of the evil eye in all its forms, from delicate necklaces to bold statement pieces.

Positive Vibes Only

Although the evil eye protects against negativity, it’s also seen as a symbol for warding off bad vibes and bringing good fortune. People gravitate toward things that radiate positivity in today’s fast-paced world. This desire for good vibes only is perfectly aligned with the evil eye’s promise to guard against negativity.

Spiritual Significance

There’s something spiritual about the evil eye that draws a lot of people. Wearing evil eye jewelry or clothing can serve as a talisman, an accessory that provides comfort and grounding, whether as self-protection or as a reminder to stay mindful of their intentions.

Versatile Styling

The evil eye symbol’s versatility is another reason for its resurgence. Whether it’s minimalist or extravagant, it can be incorporated. It doesn’t matter what style or occasion you’re going for, there’s an evil eye piece for you.

Celebrity Influence

There’s no denying that plenty of fashion trends have been influenced by celebrities. It’s bound to catch on when A-listers like Gigi Hadid and Kendall Jenner show off their evil eye bling. It’s no secret that celebrities set trends, and their endorsement of the evil eye has certainly contributed.

As a result of cultural appreciation, aesthetic appeal, and a desire for positivity and protection, evil eye designs are back in fashion. There’s a reason it’s here to stay. Don’t forget to add a touch of the evil eye to your wardrobe – not just as a fashion statement, but as a symbol of style and positivity. We all want a little extra protection, right?