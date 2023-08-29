7 Fashion Trends That Style Influencers Are Loving

Want to know what your favorite influencers are doing in the fashion world? Fashionistas, get ready to be dazzled and inspired by the fashion trends that style influencers wear. From the red carpet to the streets, these styles are more popular than the flashes of the cameras.

Get ready to look inside the rooms of some of Hollywood’s most stylish and brave stars as we break down their best looks. We know what people wore, where they were, and when, not to mention the beautiful changes that leave us all speechless! Join us on this glamorous roller coaster as we break down the looks that make news and steal the show.

Photo by @sobalera/Instagram

Many celebrity stylists are embracing baggy trousers, loose jeans, and chunky platforms. Sequined pieces are also a go-to in their wardrobe. These include shimmer pants and sequined dresses. Sequins now work for casual wear, too, like pairing a sequined tube top with jeans or a mini skirt with a white tank. But here is a white sequin dress to add allure to your party look.