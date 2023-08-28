Pearl Nails: How to Achieve a Pretty and Posh Nail Look

Pearl nails are a new take on classic beauty that will make you feel like you’re swimming in an ocean of elegance. Imagine your fingers dipped in a shimmering iridescence like pearls plucked from the depths of the sea. It’s more than just a manicure—it’s a mermaid’s dream come true.

These gems don’t belong to your grandmother. They are new and trendy and have everything you need to feel like a king or queen. From soft and understated to bold and sparkling, pearl nails add a touch of luxury to your fingers and make every move you make a statement of wealth. So, whether you’re getting ready for a special event or just want to feel like a queen every day, give yourself pearl nails, and the world will be your oyster.

Photo by @phoebesummernails/Instagram

This French mani twist is versatile as well as chic. Rock it at the beach, brunch, or even a royal tea. You can also begin with a classic French manicure, then add pearls for a touch of elegance.