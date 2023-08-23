The 3 Job Interview Attire Mistakes To Avoid At All Costs

Everybody knows that first impressions are crucial when it comes to a job interview. Often, the decision to hire somebody or not happens within the first few minutes of the interview. How you dress is a big part of that decision. Yet, even when knowing how important job interview attire is, people often make mistakes that kill their chance at getting the job.

It’s only natural that mistakes will be made since it is tricky navigating the world of men’s clothing when you’re under pressure to prepare for a job interview. The trick is to balance your outfit in a way that leaves a lasting impression. In this article, we will go over several mistakes that you need to avoid to make sure you land that dream job.

1 – Wearing ill fitting clothes

You could read all the tips on how to choose the right clothing to wear to an interview, but still get one thing wrong. It doesn’t matter how perfect the attire choice is if it doesn’t fit you well. In fact, it can have a disastrous effect since it will signal to the interviewer that you aren’t one to pay attention to details and have questionable decision making skills.

Those terrible messages will be transmitted loud and clear if you wear clothing that is tight and too small, or is baggy and too big. When a suit is too big, you come off looking sloppy. A suit that is too tight makes you seem uncomfortable or unaware of how to best present yourself.

If you’re not sure if your suit will fit you well, make sure to take it to a tailor before the interview. They will measure you and adjust the suit accordingly so it is a perfect fit.

2 – Underdressing

Although being overdressed for an interview is a risk, it is a much smaller risk than being underdressed. The signals you throw off when you come in dressed too casual for the interview can be fatal for your chances to get hired. You want to appear to be relaxed, but that should come from your demeanor and not your attire.

If a company has a business casual dress code, this usually pertains to how to dress after you’ve gotten the job. You shouldn’t come dressed that way for the interview since the dress code is not relevant until you get the job.

3 – Overlooking the details

It’s often the little things that make a difference. When you pay attention to small details this helps people see that you can make sure things are done well in your work. However, when you don’t pay attention to some of the details of your dress, then this is a red flag.

Think about if you have the perfect suit with everything working together except that your socks are mismatched or the colors clash with the rest of the outfit. This could put out the idea that you are not suited for a job where details matter.