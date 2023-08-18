How do Wrinkle Creams and Serums Actually Work?

Sometimes, the beauty claims that skincare companies make seem too good to be true! Magic creams that brighten, lift and tighten? Awe-inspiring serums that erase deep wrinkles, crinkles and pimples overnight? To be frank, that sounds like wishful thinking! However, the truth of the matter is this: by carefully researching the products that you choose to use on your skin, you can incorporate into your beauty routine, quality skincare that actually works!

The key is to choose skincare products that are purposefully formulated and designed to treat, care for, and improve the condition and texture of your skin. Most often, the best skincare products will contain potent active ingredients, each scientifically proven to elicit specific results. But how do these skincare ingredients actually work to ensure that your creams and serums are having the desired effect on your skin? And, just as importantly, what are the best skincare products to choose to care for your complexion?

If you’re keen to reduce your wrinkles, just read on to find out more!

What are the Best Skincare Products to Reduce Wrinkles?

Of course, there are several different skin care products you could reach for in an attempt to reduce the fine lines and wrinkles lining your face! Indeed, some of the most popular and tried and true products include heavy moisturising creams and hydrating, skin-smoothing serums.

However, as advances in beauty research are being made, there is now a new generation of skincare that is more scientifically advanced than ever before. Skincare research has found that a peptide wrinkle gel can be extremely effective when attempting to combat fine lines on the face.

But what exactly are peptides, you ask? Essentially, peptides are protein-rich amino acids that are often derived from animal products, such as fish and shellfish, meat, eggs, and milk. They can also be found in other sources of protein, such as beans and lentils, oats, soy, flaxseed and hemp seeds. Peptides are also a rich source of collagen, which has a multitude of benefits for skin regeneration and cell reproduction. This is particularly beneficial for ageing skin!

Further, as well as containing this essential active ingredient, wrinkle gel made from peptides also contains many other elements designed to replenish and regenerate tired, wrinkly skin. Other ingredients included in this product also include green tea, which has been shown to assist in the reduction of dark circles and under-eye bags, as well as nutrient-rich Vitamin B5, rice bran oil, and skin-soothing cucumber extract.

How Do Active Skincare Ingredients Work to Help Wrinkled Skin?

As well as peptides, other very beneficial active ingredients can be incorporated into your skincare routine. Some of these are listed below:

Retinol

Derived from Vitamin A, Retinol can be utilised to treat a multitude of skin care concerns. These include helping to decrease skin ageing, as well as caring for problem skin, and also, reducing hyperpigmentation of the complexion.

Hyaluronic Acid

Essential for treating dry and ageing skin and far from being acidic, Hyaluronic acid is actually deeply moisturising. Known for its hydrating properties, this skincare ingredient also helps to plump up and firm the skin, resulting in a noticeable reduction in fine lines and wrinkles,

Salicylic Acid

Another deceptively-named skincare ingredient, Salicylic acid is not at all harmful to the skin. It can be used to treat young, problematic skin and assist with an oily complexion. As it is antibacterial, it also helps to reduce both whiteheads and blackheads on the face.

Niacinamide

A powerful ingredient and source of Vitamin B3, Niacinamide is predominantly utilised to improve the texture and appearance of the skin. It does this by assisting with brightening the complexion and improving the pigmentation of the skin. It also helps with managing and caring for oily and acne-prone skin.

Vitamin C

Known for its skin-brightening properties, Vitamin C is an essential ingredient for anyone wanting to brighten up a dull, lacklustre complexion. Additionally, Vitamin C also helps with redness and pigmentation. It also helps to support collagen production, which does wonders for ageing skin.

It goes without saying – if you care about your skin, you need to invest in a good skincare routine! For the most part, this comes down to selecting good quality skincare products that come equipped with potent active ingredients. Importantly, these ingredients each serve a specific purpose in treating certain skincare concerns. As such, it is important to research the products you are using on your skin.

This can be as simple as looking up the product ingredients to ensure that they line up with the skin concerns you are wanting to treat. That being said, there is no doubt about it – good quality skincare products work. So, when it comes to wrinkle-reducing skincare claims – if you choose the right products, you can believe the hype!