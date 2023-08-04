Everything You Need to Know About IPL Hair Removal

Laser hair removal in saloons had started a long while ago but IPL at home was started about a decade ago. Therefore, if you are fed up with waxing, shaving, and epilating creams usage, no worries, you can select the best IPL hair removal machine for at-home use. When a purchase of a device is made, it is advised to read the user manual thoroughly and keep in mind a few things before the first application on the body.

What is IPL and How it Works

You need to know that IPL uses concentrated light energy to target the melanin pigment that is located in the hair shaft and follicles. IPL is set to a specific wavelength of laser light that destroys hair roots and hair growth is retarded. It takes 10-12 minutes depending on the size of the area to be treated for hair removal. 7-8 sessions are required to permanently remove 80 % of hairs with a gap of 2-3 weeks initially.

Expectations after First IPL Hair Removal

The beginning of every new treatment has nervous feelings and tummy swirls like, how it will be? What will it be? IPL at home Ulike devices and many other brands have used ice cooling technology to enhance patient compliance with IPL machines at home. IPL leaves some itching and burning sensation at a place where hair follicles are damaged, therefore if you feel something like that, it is natural and you should prepare yourself for it.

When IPL should be Repeated for Optimal Hair Removal

It has been observed that few people get permanent hair removal after a few sessions while others need touch-ups after 6 months or 1 year to keep hair roots dead.

At start repetition is required after 2-3 weeks for 6-7 sessions then duration is prolonged because the number of hairs is decreased gradually. It is necessary to get the best laser hair removal machine to get quick and effective results. The duration of IPL hair removal at home varies individually depending on the type of skin and hair.

How to Treat Skin after IPL at Home

After IPL at home is done, you will get smooth, silky, and hair-free skin that needs extra care to reduce the risk of any skin reaction and irritation.

o Exfoliants and harsh soaps should be avoided after IPL for 24 hours.

o Use cool water to wash the areas where IPL treatment has been done.

o Soothing moisturizers are good options to cool down the skin that was treated with laser heat.

o Drink plenty of water and avoid excessive sweating after IPL hair removal at home.

Areas of the Body for Hair Removal

There is no restriction of area for IPL hair removal but commonly it is used on the face to remove delicate hairs permanently. Other body areas such as legs, pubic areas, back, chest and stomach, lip and chin, arms, arms pit, neckbeards, face, and cheeks are treated with IPL hair removal procedures.

It is important to consider that everyone responds differently to each IPL treatment but hairs get thinner and fewer after every session which is not possible with waxing and razor. Therefore it is an efficient, convenient, and cost-effective method for permanent hair removal.