Holiday Must Haves

Ah…it’s summer, you’re off of work, ready for your planned holiday with your friends or partner and everything feels perfect. You’re ready to relax on a beach, with a cocktail in your hand, feeling the sweet touch of the sun on your skin. But before this dreamy scenario, you need to pack your bags, and do it right. There are certain items that you need in your summer holiday in order to enjoy it at its full potential. In this article we’ve made a list of items that you should take with you for a relaxed holiday. Read along, and if you haven’t planned your holiday yet, jump on TripAdvisor to see the best destinations for this summer.

Clothing pieces

Yes, we know, it’s summer. All you can think about is wearing a mini dress and crop tops. But that’s not all you should pack for your holiday. While summer clothes are the most important part, you should consider bringing one or two “emergency clothes”. A lightweight sweater and a pair of leggings or long pants will save you if there’s an unexpected summer storm, windy night or any change in temperature. This will make sure you can enjoy your holiday no matter what. Of course, don’t forget your swimsuits, beach cover ups and flowy dresses.

Sun essentials

Whether you’re the kind of person who loves to lay out in the sun all day long, or prefers to hide in the shade, sun essentials shouldn’t be missing from your holiday. The first thing to pack is sunscreen. If you want to get a beautiful tan, you can also pack some tanning oils, but don’t forget that spf is important, so don’t leave it out. Next up, make sure you pack a hat of any kind as these sophisticated hats & caps for ladies from Shamrockgift. Protecting your head is crucial if you’re gonna be walking around in the sun all day. You don’t want to spend your holiday in bed because of sun fever. Make sure the hat you’re packing works out with all of your outfits so you don’t end up leaving it in the room.

Helpful gadgets

Last but not least, whenever you’re on holiday you try to avoid certain situations such as having no battery in an unknown country or no adapter to charge your items. Some helpful tips to make sure this doesn’t happen are researching your holiday destination, seeing what outlets they have and being prepared. Next up, getting a portable charger will save your life when you’re spending your entire day on the beach. If you’ve got a camera, make sure you have enough sd cards, you pack the charger and an extra battery so that you’re always prepared to take that perfect instagram shot. Also, consider some waterproof gear if you plan on taking your phone with you.