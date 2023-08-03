Different Men’s Top Styles and How to Wear Them

When it comes to men’s fashion, in order to make a good outfit, there are some simple rules. And if you’re someone who wants to look good, but doesn’t want to spend hours coming up with an outfit, you’ll love this article. We’re tackling men’s top options and how to make sure you style them right in any outfit. These are basic items that you probably own already, so this article is for everyone. Read along and get ready to look more stylish and put together. And if you want more insights on men’s fashion, check out Vogue’s articles about it.

Hoodies & Sweaters

Probably the most talked about men’s clothing item is a hoodie. We all know and love them for how comfy they are and how effortless they look. But sometimes you need to dress up your look a little, while keeping the same comfort. While hoodies are perfect for a street style look with some jeans or joggers, great for an everyday outfit, if you want the same vibe, but elevated, you need to go for sweaters. Find a high quality sweater with some unique details or patterns as Aran sweaters you can find online, style it with the same pair of jeans, or with some chinos and you’ve got a great smart casual outfit. The best part about it is that it works with any pair of sneakers and it will keep you comfy the whole time.

Fitted vs Loose

Now, if you’re going for a 90’s vibe and you want to pull out that fitted white T-shirt and call it a day, that’s a perfect outfit for sure. Fitted T-shirts are great if you want a casual look that flatters your body. They work well tucked into pants and usually, the outfit has a more natural look if you add a jacket or shirt on top. But for a more relaxed and elegant look, try going for a loose T-shirt. Something a little oversized, maybe a graphic T-shirt. This will give you an effortlessly chic look and will take your T-shirt and pants outfit to the next level. Accessorize with a necklace and some rings and you’re a TikTok star.

Button Ups or Polos

While day to day outfits are somehow easier to put together, whenever you’ve got an event planned, it gets a bit trickier. You don’t want to be overdressed or underdressed, but sometimes the dress code is not that clear. So to avoid these situations, you want to go for one of the two classics: button ups and polos. If you think the event is a little more elegant, choose a button up that fits you well and you’re good to go. For a more relaxed, but still fancy vibe, get a polo in a flattering color. Both can be worn with some carrot pants or chinos and an elegant pair of boots.