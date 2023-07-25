Four Must-Do Activities in and Around Fabulous Las Vegas

What is the first thing that pops into your mind when you think of Las Vegas? It is probably the massive casinos or, at the very least, the endless nightlife options available to revelers. It is OK to think like that because Las Vegas bills itself as the Entertainment Capital of the World and enjoys its “Sin City” moniker, but there is far more to Las Vegas than taking on the house and hoping to win big.

Of course, gambling is a significant part of what makes Las Vegas what it is and one of the main reasons millions of people head to Nevada annually. There are more than 100 casinos dotted around Las Vegas, so you are spoiled for choice if that is what you want to do, but most of the modern hotels are sprawling resorts that are packed with shops, restaurants, and breath-taking, awe-inspiring shows that you will not find anywhere else. Want to know the best things to do in Las Vegas away from playing at the casinos? Keep reading to find out.

Soak Up the Atmosphere of an NFL or NHL Game

Two professional sports teams call Las Vegas home: the Vegas Golden Knights of the National Hockey League (NHL) and the Las Vegas Raiders of the National Football League (NFL). The Golden Knights won the coveted Stanley Cup this season, so the atmosphere at the 17,500-capacity T-Mobile Arena will be electric. If you fancy heading to an exciting hockey game, NHL usually runs from October through April. You can even take the excitement levels up a notch by placing a wager on the game by heading to one of the properties on The Strip or going online at sportsbookbonus.com.

The Raiders have played home games in Las Vegas since 2020 and are among the best-known NFL teams globally. Formerly of Los Angeles and then Oakland, the Raiders play their home fixtures at purpose-built 65,000-capacity Allegiant Stadium, the second-most expensive stadium in the world; it cost $1.9 billion to construct. The NFL season runs from September through January, with the Super Bowl taking place in February. Las Vegas is hosting this year’s Super Bowl LVIII.

Experience Some of the Best Fine Dining Restaurants on the Planet

Las Vegas is a haven for foodies, with the city boasting some of the best-rated fine dining establishments found anywhere. For example, Joel Robuchon is a three-Michelin star eatery located in the MGM Grand Hotel. Boasting French cuisine for the sophisticated palate, Joel Robuchon is open Monday and Thursday through Sunday from 5:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m., and booking is essential. The restaurant is often fully booked for months on end, so book well in advance (and take plenty of money) if you want to tantalize your tastebuds.

Picasso in the lavish Bellagio Hotel is another French-Mediterranean restaurant you must experience at least once in your lifetime. Run by executive chef Julian Serrano, this Michelin two-star venue, like Joel Robuchon, has limited space and requires a reservation. It is open Wednesday through Sunday, from 5:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m., and the food is out of this world.

It is not only fine dining options available to Las Vegas visitors because there are dozens of respected places to eat, mainly if you are partial to a steak dinner. Primal Steakhouse at 3528 South Maryland Parkway, Edge Steakhouse at 3000 Paradise Road, and Vic & Anthony’s Steakhouse at 129 East Fremont Street Golden Nugget Hotel are three of the most highly-rated steakhouses in Las Vegas.

Allow a Las Vegas Show to Mesmerize You

Nowhere puts on a show or theatrical performance like Las Vegas, and most shows are reasonably priced when one considers the work that goes into them. Michael Jackson ONE by Cirque du Soleil runs at the Mandalay Bay Resort and is one of the most highly rated Las Vegas on Trip Advisor.

Blue Man Group has a residency at the Luxor Hotel and Casino if you fancy something more light-hearted. At the same time, “O” by Cirque du Soleil at the Bellagio Hotel and Casino sells out every night, and it is easy to see why once you experience it.

Those who love listening to top-level musical performers will be delighted to learn several A-listers have Las Vegas residencies. Katy Perry is at Resorts World, Rod Stewart is currently in residence at Caesars Palace, while the likes of Garth Brooks, Usher, and Kelly Clarkson all have regular spots throughout 2023 and perhaps beyond.

It is possible to book tickets via each venue’s website or risk being turned away and trying to buy them at the door. However, you should try and locate one of the TKTS booths that are dotted around The Strip because these often have heavily discounted tickets and are guaranteed to be legitimate. You may not have a wide choice of times and dates, but you can save a small fortune, which is an excellent trade-off.

Dance the Night Away in Some of the World’s Most Iconic Nightclubs

Nowhere on the planet has a nightlife like Las Vegas, especially when it comes to nightclubs. XS at the Wynn Las Vegas is an iconic nightclub that is always packed to the rafters every night of the week. Making a reservation is worthwhile, or you may face a lengthy wait as thousands of revelers flock to the elegant venue where the likes of David Guetta and The Chainsmokers frequent.

Hakkasan at the MGM Grand is a multi-tiered club unrivaled in size in Las Vegas. You are warned that it is expensive here, but you get to enjoy some of the best electronic dance music from superstars DJs such as Steve Aoki, Calvin Harris, and the legendary Tiesto until the sun rises.

Tao Nightclub at the Venetian is where you should head if you like a variety of music during a night on the tiles. The 12,000-square-foot mega club has multiple rooms that blast out EDM to hip-hop. Tao is only open Thursday to Saturday, but the doors open at 10:00 p.m. and don’t close again until 5:00 a.m. the following morning!