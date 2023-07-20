These Groovy 70s Inspired Hairstyles Will Make You Shine Like a Goddess

Prepare to let out your inner dancing queen and take your hair back to the great 1970s. This season, we’re taking inspiration from the famous 70s inspired hairstyles that defined an era and giving them a modern twist that will make you the ultimate groovy queen. So get your hairbrush out of storage and get ready for a trip back in time with your hair.

Imagine yourself with waves like Farrah Fawcett’s or an afro like Pam Grier. In the 1970s, hairstyles were all about volume, structure, and letting your natural hair shine. There’s a ’70s-inspired haircut for everyone, whether you have long hair or a short, sassy pixie cut.

If you’re feeling brave, you could give the famous shag haircut a try. This stacked look gives you quick volume and movement, making you look like a cool girl who doesn’t even try. If you wear it with soft fringe that frame your face, you will be the epitome of ’70s chic. And don’t forget about those updos that turn heads! Choose a high, fluffy bun or a braided crown that screams “bohemian goddess.”

Zendaya and Florence Welch are two celebrities who have fully accepted the ’70s hair comeback. This shows that retro hairstyles are here to stay. Take a cue from these people who set the trends and give your hair some dance style. With a few style tips and the right products, you’ll be ready to dance the night away at Studio 54 (or at least look like you could).

So get out your hairspray and get ready to step up your hair game. The 1970s are calling, and your hair is ready to make a statement that’s both timeless and easily cool!

Photo by @simplyy_alana/Instagram

The ’70s and ’80s adored tying up scarves, bandanas, and anything in the hair for a carefree and hippie-like vibe. Today, we still love this adorable and fun style, as seen on Alana Morrison.