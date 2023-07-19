7 Graduation Nail Ideas to Celebrate Your Achievements

Graduation day calls for a fierce and fabulous manicure. Step onto the stage and let your nails do the talking. Your nails should shine just as brightly as your successes, whether you’re tossing your cap or walking across the stage. From glitzy glam to chic simplicity, we’ve put together the best guide to graduation nail ideas that will make everyone love your style.

Imagine this: you’re wearing a beautiful graduation gown and your nails are so perfect that they steal the show. This year, nail art is all about detailed patterns that make you stand out. Think of gentle flower patterns for the romantics, bold geometric shapes for the trend-setters, or even personalised nail stickers with your graduation year. We have everything you need, from chic neutrals to bright pops of colour that go with your style and look.

Why use just one colour when you can make a beautiful ombre effect? With our easy-to-follow tips and tricks, you’ll be able to make a gradient that flows smoothly from one colour to the next. Add some shine or shiny details, and your nails will be ready for the red carpet!

So get ready for your graduation nail game to leave an impact that lasts. We took ideas from your favourite celebrities and leaders, so your nails will be the talk of the town. Get ready to throw those caps up high and be proud of your style.

Photo by @heygreatnails/Instagram

Step away from the classic French tips and embrace creativity with an art Deco-inspired negative space manicure. Adorned with minimalist-glam pearls this manicure is the best among these graduation nail ideas.