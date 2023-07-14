Shine this Summer with Subtle Shimmers Added to Your Makeup

Use the hottest beauty trend, which is about to set your makeup collection on fire, to shine like a summer queen. Say goodbye to those boring, everyday looks and hello to a world of dazzling beauty. Imagine sunlight bouncing off your lips, a soft shimmer drawing attention to your eyes, and a glow that everyone can’t stop staring at. Get ready to shine this summer by adding subtle shimmers to your makeup in small amounts.

I know what you’re thinking at this point. How do I find that perfect mix between being bright and being soft? Well, my stylish friends don’t need to worry because I know how to make heads turn and hearts skip a beat. This season, it’s all about showing off your natural beauty and adding a little magic to your daily life.

But hold on, let’s talk about the power of shimmers before we get into the details. These glowing particles can make any makeup look go from blah to fab in an instant. Whether you want to make a soft, loving statement or a bold, risky one, shimmers are your secret tool for a radiant look. From subtle shimmers on your eyes to a dewy highlight on your cheeks, there are a lot of different ways to use highlighter.

So, my chic fashionistas, get ready to take your beauty routine to a whole new level. In the next few pages, we’ll talk about the hottest shimmer products, expert tips and tricks, and even a step-by-step guide to getting the perfect shimmer-infused makeup look. Get ready to turn heads, win hearts, and enjoy the magic of shimmers that are just barely there. Let’s jump in and make this summer the brightest one you’ve ever had!

Photo by @merton_muaremi_makeup/Instagram

Give your cheeks a sun-kissed glow by applying a shimmery bronzer or highlighter to the high points of your face. This will give you that coveted “lit from within” look and make your cheekbones shine like never before.