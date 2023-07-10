Expert Tips for Anyone Who Wants to Boost Their TikTok Following

Ever since TikTok started getting popular a few years ago, there’s been no shortage of people joining either as viewers or content creators. Some of them are only casual users, while others spend hours every day on the app. In the case of creators, TikTok offers the chance to build a large following of adoring fans – definitely an appealing idea for many people. For a lot of aspiring creators, though, this is a dream rather than a reality. However, it doesn’t have to be. If they’re struggling to build their TikTok followings, maybe they’re just overlooking a few crucial ingredients for success.

One option that can help, especially at the beginning of the process, is to pay for TikTok followers. Because users are highly motivated to seek out the most popular creators, they’re more likely to give a new creator a chance if that person already has a high follower count. Even though buying followers isn’t the same as building a following organically, it can still lead to faster long-term growth, which is the goal of pretty much every TikTok creator.

Is it possible to make money on TikTok?

For many creators, the end goal is popularity – getting as many as views, likes, and followers as possible. However, some creators want to monetize their popularity, and make some money from all their hard work. TikTok isn’t set up for creators to earn ad revenue, but it is possible to earn money through brand deals. From collaboration videos to sponsored posts, there are plenty of ways to get paid to feature certain products or services. The bigger the creator, the more the brand will be willing to pay – hence their desire to boost their following on TikTok!

Of course, the chances of getting paid to promote a brand will partly depend on a few factors besides just the number of followers. For example, the creator’s video quality has to be fairly good (or at least decent) if a brand is going to be associated with them. Controversy is usually a no-go, unless it’s about trivial things like pineapple on pizza. There also has to be a certain level of professionalism, such as a consistent posting schedule, and staying within a specific niche. If this sounds like something you want to pursue for yourself, just keep reading – you’ll find some useful tips below!

Find your target audience

This may sound like something that’s only necessary for established TikTokers to do, but it’s actually one of the most foundational steps for boosting your following. Why? Because this is how you bring a sense of purpose and direction to your content. Each niche has a specific target audience; without knowing who you’re making videos for, you risk making videos for multiple audiences at once. Multi-tasking might be a positive thing in some instances, but not when you’re formulating a TikTok content plan. If you’re trying to please everyone, you’ll end up pleasing no one – and you’ll have a much harder time growing a fanbase.

Instead, pick a niche that already has an established audience. It should ideally be something that’s already popular on the platform, but even more important is that you’re personally passionate about it. This passion will shine through in your content, making it that much more appealing for both viewers and brands.

Improve video quality

The quality of videos on TikTok runs the gamut. Some of them are made by people lying in bed with the curtains still closed, while others are made with the help of a production team and expensive equipment. You don’t need to spend thousands of dollars to be taken seriously, though; even a solid phone camera is enough to get the job done, provided you know how to work with lighting and angles to make appealing content.

Another aspect of this is the amount of care that goes into developing video ideas. They should be entertaining as well as relevant to your viewers, rather than simply placeholder topics that are produced just so you have something to upload. Even if the production quality is through the roof, it’s easy to tell when a creator doesn’t really care about their videos.

Take advantage of analytic data

If you’re serious about boosting your TikTok following, you should consider getting a TikTok Business account. This gives you access to a valuable analytics tool, which can help you make more informed decisions. For example, this tool will tell you when the highest number of followers watch your videos – let’s say that’s at 6 PM. If you’ve been posting at 10 AM, this means that your videos have been buried by another eight hours’ worth of content by the time most of your followers are online. If you start posting around 6 PM, your videos will stand a much better chance of getting more views and interaction.

Be accessible to viewers

The more engagement you have, the more TikTok’s algorithm will promote your videos. One way to increase engagement on each upload is to interact with your viewers directly in the comment section. There’s also a Q&A feature, which lets you quickly identify and respond to questions that your fans ask; you can even respond via video, which is a great way to personalize your answers. By seeming more accessible and relatable to viewers, you’ll be known as a creator who acknowledges the give-and-take of the platform. They enjoy your content, and you benefit from having a robust fanbase.

Pay attention to trends

This should go without saying, but TikTok wouldn’t be what it is without trends. Its algorithm is designed to promote content that uses trending hashtags, sounds, songs, filters, and more. When you follow trends, you’re raising your chances of being seen by even more new viewers, and possibly even going viral.

The takeaway

Whether you’re hoping to make a career out of being a TikTok influencer, or you just want to be popular on the platform, there are several ways to encourage sustainable growth that leads to success.