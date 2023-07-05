Ditch the Barbie Trend and Fall for the Polly Pocketcore Trend

Step into a world where fashion and memories meet and where the beloved tiny doll Polly Pocket is the queen of charm. The Polly Pocketcore trend has taken the fashion world by storm. This trend is a fun way to pay homage to the playful style of this well-known toy. Polly Pocketcore has won the hearts of fashion lovers who want a touch of fun magic in their outfits with its unique mix of Y2K style and bright Barbiecore influences.

Remember how much we loved it when Polly Pocket, even though she was small, wowed us with her fashion creativity? Mattel wanted to keep the magic alive, so they made Polly Pocket bigger and safer. But her charming sense of style stayed the same, so a new generation could discover the possibilities in her rubbery, quick-change outfit. This updated version of Polly is even at the center of a new trend called Polly Pocketcore, which sparks the imaginations of grown-ups who miss the days when they could dress up their favorite clotheshorse.

The trend started with the popularity of the Jacquemus Le Chiquito mini bag in 2019. Fashionistas all over the world were drawn to small trinkets that reminded them of Polly’s tiny world. Playfulness kept going with accessory lines like Poppy Lissiman, while plastic and PVC shoes with bright colors and fun patterns ruled the trend cycle. Seeing how appealing Polly Pocketcore is, high-end fashion houses have also gotten in on the trend by making life-size versions of Polly’s candy-colored, puffy-shaped style.

Today, Polly Pocketcore is a great example of the lasting power of memories, and it’s a fun way to break away from the usual rules of fashion. Polly’s famous style can be seen in the fun choices made by fashionistas, who take her signature teeny-tiny style and give it a modern twist. Join the Polly Pocketcore movement if you’re looking for a fashion adventure that celebrates imagination, joy, and the magic of youth. Unlock the magic, show off your own style, and enjoy the ride through a world of fashion where anything is possible.

Photo by @02.hannah/Instagram

Complete your Polly-worthy look with essential accessories like hair pins and necklaces. Follow her lead and stuff your compact closets with a wide array of fashionable options.