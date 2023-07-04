7 Juicy Watermelon Manicure Ideas to Add Flavor to Your Summer

Imagine this: it’s a hot summer day and you’re sitting by the pool with a cool slice of watermelon. As you enjoy each delicious bite, the sweet juice drips down your chin. Now, imagine being able to hold the lively spirit of summer in your hands. A watermelon manicure is a style that is taking the nail art world by storm. These fun and tempting designs will give your manicure a pop of fruity fun and make a statement that screams “summer chic.”

Watermelon nails are the definition of fun grace with their striking mix of bright pinks, lush greens, and black seeds. There are watermelon nail styles for everyone, from small and delicate designs to big and bright ones. Whether you choose a classic French tip with a watermelon twist or go all out with a watermelon painting on each nail, these fruit-inspired manicures will turn heads and make mouths water.

But don’t let the fact that they look complicated fool you. You can make watermelon nails with a few easy steps and a little imagination. With a few touches of a nail brush, you can turn your fingers into tiny works of art. Plus, there are a lot of ways to make them your own. You can add glitter, beads, or even small pieces of watermelon to step up your nail game.

So, why not give this trend a try and let your nails make a fashion statement with a fruity look? With the fun and tasty world of watermelon nails, you can turn heads, show off your summer spirit, and bring out your inner nail artist. Slice up some style and make a splash with this cool nail trend that will leave everyone with a sweet taste in their mouths!

Photo by @jodiesbeaute/Instagram

For a more subtle watermelon look, paint your nails red and then add green tips to the top of your nails. Add some pink stripes and black seeds to the green tips to complete the look.