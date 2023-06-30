Pretty Pedicure Colors to Try This Summer

Put some color on your toes and shuffle into the summer! Now that the weather is warming up and we can break out the sandals again, it’s time to give our feet the care and attention they deserve. Get rid of your boring pedicure and replace it with a rainbow of colors. This post will explore the most popular summer pedicure colors so that you may look your best from head to toe.

This summer, vibrant tones are the key to capturing the essence of the season. There’s no lack of selections to fit your mood and style, from electrifying neons that shout “party in paradise” to tropical coral tones that transport you to sand beaches. Try something new by pairing colors you wouldn’t normally think to wear together, or embrace your inner mermaid with metallics that shimmer in the light.

A pedicure is the perfect way to show off your unique style this summer, and it will give you more pep in your step while you’re wearing sandals or flip-flops. Why wear boring shoes when you can draw attention to your feet with a bold pair of toenails? Discover this summer’s most popular pedicure colors and let your own style shine through. We promise that your feet will appreciate it.

Relax with your feet up and your mind at ease as we take a trip over the spectrum of the season’s most popular pedicure hues. It’s summertime, which means it’s time to flaunt your great new pedicure. Let’s dig in and find the colors that will make you glow this summer!

Photo by @breeze__studio/Instagram

Maroon is a color that knows no seasonal boundaries. But in the summer, vibrant red-hot nail polish also takes the spotlight. It’s bold, fiery, and also makes a statement like no other. Get ready to turn heads and add a touch of oomph to your summer look with a daring red pedicure.